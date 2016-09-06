Features » Education Plus

September 6, 2016
Updated: September 6, 2016 13:27 IST

Educationist bags women transforming award

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Dr Mariazeena Johnson
Dr Mariazeena Johnson
TOPICS

human interest

award and prize

people

education

human interest

Dr Mariazeena Johnson, director, Sathyabama University, has won the Women Transforming India award. NITI AAYOG, in collaboration with MyGov and the UN in India, had organised the Women Transforming India contest. Its primary aim was to make heard lesser-known stories that celebrate the indomitable spirit of women who have made a difference. The contest was launched to mark the celebration of International Women’s Day, 2016.

Citizens were invited to nominate inspiring success stories of women change makers, in the form of essays. From nearly 1,000 entries, 25 entries were shortlisted and put to poll on MyGov from April 16 to May 22. The jury constituted by NITI Aayog selected top 12 change makers in India.

Dr Mariazeena is the only women who has been selected from Tamil Nadu for the award, for being a revolutionary educationist. To facilitate inclusive education, Sathyabama University offers 500 seats to the disabled and children of Army jawans, acid victims and sports students every year. Mariazeena’s philanthropic activities include various exclusive programmes for visually challenged and under privileged children, adoption of HIV affected children, My Saturday University, Govt. School-Adoption programme and Village Adoption programme.

The winners will be felicitated by NITI AAYOG and the United Nations in an event on September 9 at New Delhi.

More In: Education Plus | Features
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

What do you look for in a newspaper for students?

The Hindu In School will be back after a short summer break. During this time, we wish to tweak the product that’s especially designed for school students. Just take our simple questionnaire and tell us what YOU would look for in a newspaper for students.

Read more »

Five apps to help you prepare for competitive exams

‘Anyone can crack civil services exam’

The GATE advantage

Study in Germany with very little or no tuition fee

Beyond the predictive text

Try taking Civils without coaching

How I made it to Harvard

When the VISA gets rejected

First step to Civil Services

IAS topper’s success tips


In School
WORKOUTABLES - A PGG QUIZ

Here’s this month’s last Workoutables

Elaine Thompson (left) again edged her rivals as she set a Diamond League record in the women’s 200 metres – 21.85 seconds.
Friday's sports reel
A. S. Ganesh

Thompson pips Schippers; Messi scores on international return

Alex Hales’ 171 helped England post the highest ODI total ever.
Wednesday's sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Hales leads England to series win; Murray, Serena progress

Ivan Rakitic, right, scored the only goal of the game for Barcelona.
Monday's Sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Rakitic heads Barca to 1-0 win; PSG stumble to defeat against Monaco

Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries to rebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1274

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Education Plus

Latest scholarship opportunities

PG Merit Scholarship For University Rank Holders 2016-17 The first and second rank holders of UG-level, who have taken admission in any pos... »