Educationist bags women transforming award

Dr Mariazeena Johnson, director, Sathyabama University, has won the Women Transforming India award. NITI AAYOG, in collaboration with MyGov and the UN in India, had organised the Women Transforming India contest. Its primary aim was to make heard lesser-known stories that celebrate the indomitable spirit of women who have made a difference. The contest was launched to mark the celebration of International Women’s Day, 2016.

Citizens were invited to nominate inspiring success stories of women change makers, in the form of essays. From nearly 1,000 entries, 25 entries were shortlisted and put to poll on MyGov from April 16 to May 22. The jury constituted by NITI Aayog selected top 12 change makers in India.

Dr Mariazeena is the only women who has been selected from Tamil Nadu for the award, for being a revolutionary educationist. To facilitate inclusive education, Sathyabama University offers 500 seats to the disabled and children of Army jawans, acid victims and sports students every year. Mariazeena’s philanthropic activities include various exclusive programmes for visually challenged and under privileged children, adoption of HIV affected children, My Saturday University, Govt. School-Adoption programme and Village Adoption programme.

The winners will be felicitated by NITI AAYOG and the United Nations in an event on September 9 at New Delhi.