September 6, 2016
Updated: September 6, 2016 13:24 IST

Diploma holders in the lurch

Diploma students have strong practical skills but may lack theoretical knowedge. Photo: A. Muralitharan
Why is it that students who join engineering courses in the lateral entry scheme don’t fare well in campus placements?

Lakshmi (name changed), an electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) graduate from a reputed college, who graduated this year, is awaiting her joining letter. This, after receiving an offer letter as early as September last year and undergoing a four-month on-campus training conducted by an IT enabled services (ITes) firm.

The letter says that she has been offered a position of a trainee Assistant System Engineer with a gross salary of Rs. 3.4 lakh, which would become effective on successful completion of the Initial Learning Programme (ILP). But, a few from her batch did not get the joining letter after completion of the ILP.

Recently, after a long wait, she received an e-mail stating that she had not cleared the ILP assessment with satisfactory scores and that she had to remedy the situation to be eligible to join the batch.

Lakshmi is a lateral entry student (those who complete a diploma and join engineering in the second year) who joined engineering through counselling, with 82 per cent. She belongs to the 20 per cent of her ilk that join mainstream engineering only to find themselves lagging behind their direct entry engineering counterparts. While Lakshmi is lucky to have at least got an offer letter, there are many who do not even make it beyond the preliminary rounds of selection.

According to R. Rajaram, director, Sri Eshwar College of Engineering, those who join with more than 90 per cent scores in diploma are well qualified. “Their creativity and problem-solving skills are good and the innovation they display in product development is excellent. The problem is with the ones who come with low scores.”

The general consensus is that while diploma students have the advantage of practical knowledge, they miss out on the strong foundation of the basics as they do not get to study plus I and plus II. Also, the diploma syllabus lacks theory and makes the diploma holder incompatible to adapt himself or herself to an engineering syllabus.

Academics rue the decision of the government in increasing the percentage of lateral entry — from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. From six out of 60 students in a class, the number now is 12. This not only becomes a challenge to teachers, but also dilutes the quality of engineering education. While the 10 per cent were assured that only the crème-de-la-crème diploma holders would be admitted in engineering, those in the 20 per cent gateway were silent witness to the mediocre securing a seat under reservation.

IT, ITes, service and product development companies that go to colleges for placements are tight-lipped about their selection processes. But placement officers say that they have their own effective systems in place to eliminate those who do not meet their requirements. A placement officer of an engineering college said that companies do not differentiate between direct entry and lateral entry students. But the selection is such that most lateral entry students fail to meet preliminary eligibility criteria.

It is a myth that those who have a high CGPA in six or seven semesters are selected during placements. The companies start with class X scores, followed by plus I and plus II scores while ignoring the engineering marks. Most lateral entry students fail to clear this eligibility criterion. Then come the aptitude test, group discussion, technical and HR rounds. Candidates are eliminated in each round and only a select few last. There is another round of elimination after the final training.

Despite these hurdles, what is it that drives the diploma holder to go through these rigours only to end up without a job?

P.V. Mohan Ram, Principal of PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, who has been closely associated with diploma students of PSG Polytechnic College says that it is because of the aura surrounding the title ‘engineer’.

“A mechanical diploma holder works on the shop floor for a salary of Rs. 8,000 or Rs. 10,000. Though he has more practical knowledge, he gets to work under an engineer, has no decision-making authority and has slow promotion prospects. He believes that the answer to all these problems is to become an engineer. At the end, though he becomes an engineer, he realises that it has not served the purpose.”

The downside is that most diploma holders who opt for engineering are from economically weak backgrounds. They refuse a job that will ensure them a steady income, apply for education loans, complete a degree, find themselves with no jobs and are left with no means to repay loans.

