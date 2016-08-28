Maulana Azad National Scholarship for Minority Girls

To recognise, promote and assist meritorious girl students belonging to minority communities (i.e. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis) who cannot continue their education without financial support.

Eligibility: Class 11 girl students with family income less than Rs. 1 lakh per year are eligible to apply.

Application: Online and then to be sent by post along with printed application form.

Prizes and rewards: School/College fee, books and stationery purchase, boarding/lodging charges.

Deadline: September 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/MAN624

Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

UGC has introduced this scholarship with an aim to support direct costs of girl education in master-level courses.

Eligibility: Any single girl child of age less than 30 years, who happens to be the only child or twin daughter or fraternal daughter who has taken admission in a regular, full-time first-year master’s degree course from any recognised university.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 3,100 per month as stipend for two years.

Deadline: September 15

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/PIG250

DAAD Scholarships

The scholarship offers the chance to take a postgraduate or master's degree (in exceptional cases Ph.D as well) at a state or state-recognised German university. Courses include science, business, engineering, mathematics, agriculture, medicine, law, media and so on.

Eligibility: Graduates with minimum two years of professional experience.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: 750 euros per month for 12 to 36 months, health insurance and travelling allowance.

Deadline: Depending on chosen study programme.

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/DSF425

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

More In: Colleges | Education Plus | Features