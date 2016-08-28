To recognise, promote and assist meritorious girl students belonging to minority communities (i.e. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis) who cannot continue their education without financial support.

Eligibility: Class 11 girl students with family income less than Rs. 1 lakh per year are eligible to apply.

Application: Online and then to be sent by post along with printed application form.

Prizes and rewards: School/College fee, books and stationery purchase, boarding/lodging charges.

Deadline: September 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/MAN624

UGC has introduced this scholarship with an aim to support direct costs of girl education in master-level courses.

Eligibility: Any single girl child of age less than 30 years, who happens to be the only child or twin daughter or fraternal daughter who has taken admission in a regular, full-time first-year master’s degree course from any recognised university.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 3,100 per month as stipend for two years.

Deadline: September 15

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/PIG250

The scholarship offers the chance to take a postgraduate or master's degree (in exceptional cases Ph.D as well) at a state or state-recognised German university. Courses include science, business, engineering, mathematics, agriculture, medicine, law, media and so on.

Eligibility: Graduates with minimum two years of professional experience.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: 750 euros per month for 12 to 36 months, health insurance and travelling allowance.

Deadline: Depending on chosen study programme.

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/DSF425

