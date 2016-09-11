Features » Education Plus

September 11, 2016
Updated: September 10, 2016 17:29 IST
Goalpost

Breaking the glass ceiling at AUT

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Sneha Prakash Wadkar
Sneha Prakash Wadkar
TOPICS

education

higher education

education

SNEHA PRAKASH WADKAR writes about studying civil engineering in Auckland and adapting to the challenge.

After my graduation from K.L.E institute of technology, Hubballi, I moved to Bengaluru from Dharwad and applied for the Master of Construction Management programme at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), New Zealand.

Like mechanical, civil engineering is a male dominated field. Initially, my parents were not happy with my decision of taking up civil branch during my bachelor’s as they thought for a woman there would not be much scope for growth. Now they trust my efforts and appreciate my courage. My course is a technically competent programme. I chose to pursue it because I wanted to grow professionally in this field. It will help me in managing the complexity of construction projects. The programme is specially designed for construction professionals such as engineers, architects, and quantity surveyors. The master’s programme will help me in managing four areas of competency: time, money, technology and people. Career opportunities include construction manager, construction and consultancy firms, leaders/manager of construction business units and project manager as well.

Getting international exposure has its own benefits as it helps you survive outside your comfort zone, makes you more confident and teaches you to be self-dependent. It has been five months since I shifted to New Zealand and I already feel like it is a home away from home. Being the third most liveable city in the world, life in Auckland is easy and secure. The teaching methodology at AUT is innovative and student-centred. The professors are friendly and aim at giving us quality teaching which would help us in challenging the routine thinking. The university’s commitment to global engagement can be seen from its students demography, which includes people from all over the world. The campus is beautiful and replete with various facilities for students.

I am in love with Auckland’s city life, the beautiful beaches, hiking trails and a dozen enchanting holiday islands all around.

The city has plenty of job opportunities and many students go for part-time jobs during their free time. The jobs are usually customer service-based and range from working in coffee shops, showrooms or as a cashier or labour. The student visa permits them to work part-time for 20 hours per week and full-time for 40 hours during scheduled holidays.

Initially, it was hard for me to adjust to the weather as it was autumn. At present, it is winter with temperature ranging from zero degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius. With the passing days, I have adjusted pretty well to the diverse weather and an equally diverse culture.

The writer is pursuing Master of Construction Management, Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand.

More In: Education Plus | Features | Colleges
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

What do you look for in a newspaper for students?

The Hindu In School will be back after a short summer break. During this time, we wish to tweak the product that’s especially designed for school students. Just take our simple questionnaire and tell us what YOU would look for in a newspaper for students.

Read more »

NEET 2016: More tips

Five apps to help you prepare for competitive exams

‘Anyone can crack civil services exam’

The GATE advantage

Study in Germany with very little or no tuition fee

How I made it to Harvard

Try taking Civils without coaching

Engineering a future?

When teachers are learners too

First step to Civil Services


In School
WORKOUTABLES - A PGG QUIZ

Here’s this month’s last Workoutables

Elaine Thompson (left) again edged her rivals as she set a Diamond League record in the women’s 200 metres – 21.85 seconds.
Friday's sports reel
A. S. Ganesh

Thompson pips Schippers; Messi scores on international return

Alex Hales’ 171 helped England post the highest ODI total ever.
Wednesday's sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Hales leads England to series win; Murray, Serena progress

Ivan Rakitic, right, scored the only goal of the game for Barcelona.
Monday's Sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Rakitic heads Barca to 1-0 win; PSG stumble to defeat against Monaco

Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries to rebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1274

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Education Plus

IMAD: Blend of theory and practice. Photo: Special Arrangement

New app development course by IIT-M

The online app development course introduced by IIT Madras and tech-startup Hasura has received tremendous response. »