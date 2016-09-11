Breaking the glass ceiling at AUT

SNEHA PRAKASH WADKAR writes about studying civil engineering in Auckland and adapting to the challenge.

After my graduation from K.L.E institute of technology, Hubballi, I moved to Bengaluru from Dharwad and applied for the Master of Construction Management programme at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), New Zealand.

Like mechanical, civil engineering is a male dominated field. Initially, my parents were not happy with my decision of taking up civil branch during my bachelor’s as they thought for a woman there would not be much scope for growth. Now they trust my efforts and appreciate my courage. My course is a technically competent programme. I chose to pursue it because I wanted to grow professionally in this field. It will help me in managing the complexity of construction projects. The programme is specially designed for construction professionals such as engineers, architects, and quantity surveyors. The master’s programme will help me in managing four areas of competency: time, money, technology and people. Career opportunities include construction manager, construction and consultancy firms, leaders/manager of construction business units and project manager as well.

Getting international exposure has its own benefits as it helps you survive outside your comfort zone, makes you more confident and teaches you to be self-dependent. It has been five months since I shifted to New Zealand and I already feel like it is a home away from home. Being the third most liveable city in the world, life in Auckland is easy and secure. The teaching methodology at AUT is innovative and student-centred. The professors are friendly and aim at giving us quality teaching which would help us in challenging the routine thinking. The university’s commitment to global engagement can be seen from its students demography, which includes people from all over the world. The campus is beautiful and replete with various facilities for students.

I am in love with Auckland’s city life, the beautiful beaches, hiking trails and a dozen enchanting holiday islands all around.

The city has plenty of job opportunities and many students go for part-time jobs during their free time. The jobs are usually customer service-based and range from working in coffee shops, showrooms or as a cashier or labour. The student visa permits them to work part-time for 20 hours per week and full-time for 40 hours during scheduled holidays.

Initially, it was hard for me to adjust to the weather as it was autumn. At present, it is winter with temperature ranging from zero degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius. With the passing days, I have adjusted pretty well to the diverse weather and an equally diverse culture.

The writer is pursuing Master of Construction Management, Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand.