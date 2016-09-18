From new sports and activity clubs to an emotional wellness platform, students of IIT-Madras have a lot to look forward to this term.

Life at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras is more than just classes. It’s about staying at the campus, experiencing life, exploring opportunities and discovering new talents. Learning is beyond what is taught in the classrooms. Community members pride themselves on their curricular and extracurricular work in areas of life skills, athletics and more.

Apart from the usual sports activities (all the usual games, swimming, squash, weightlifting and so on) and the literary and cultural activities (debating, drama, music, etc.), IIT-M has co-curricular clubs as part of the Centre for Innovation (robotics, aero, motor racing and so on). For the new academic year, the institute has plans to expand the activities based on student interest and availability of resource persons in Chennai. Some of the new initiatives one can look forward to are:

Leisure Time Activity Program (L-TAP) is an initiative that aims at enriching the personality of students by giving them opportunities to identify, self-assess and learn various skills during their leisure time. The various activities include basic business sense, behavioural skills, various classical and western dance forms, Carnatic, Hindustani and Western Classical music, clay modelling and terracotta jewellery, film-making, instrumental music, meditation, tai chi, traditional Indian philosophical systems, web application development and yoga. Starting this year, IIT-Madras will also offer L-TAP courses in short weekend/extended weekend workshop modes.

The institute is starting some more student clubs to foster creativity among students. The new clubs are Cooking and baking club, Programming club, Techno-entertainment club and Formula student electric. The last one is the counterpart of team Raftar.

The coming academic year will give students an opportunity to participate in amateur sports tournaments where the institute team and hostel team players are barred from participation. They are allowed to coach the amateur teams and it will be held as an inter-hostel competition to encourage many more students to develop an interest in sports.

IIT-Madras has also launched YourDOST, an online emotional wellness platform that aims at increasing awareness regarding mental wellness and breaking the prevalent social stigma attached to seeking psychological help.

In the new session, the Saathi team will be involved in creating awareness and sensitising students about skills pertaining to the overall well-being of students.

It will also manage platforms to support enhancement of skills beneficial for personal and professional growth. Saathi will now provide logistic support to Mitr (guidance and counselling team of IIT-M) and work for the initiatives drawn by Mitr.

Advised by a faculty member, they will organise mentorship programmes, academic buddy and language buddy programmes and organise awareness-related events for understanding crucial issues pertaining to the well-being of students.