The ability to connect instantly can be alluring. But we need to be the masters of social media, not its slaves.

The inspiration for this week’s sharing comes from two diverse sources. One was a conversation among a group of students, and the other, an article that appeared in a magazine. The conversing group were comparing their friendship statuses (meaning numbers!) amongst each other. Each of them claimed to have a minimum of 500 friends and at least a 100 “followers”. The discussion then veered towards the number of “likes” and “dislikes” received from the posts they shared. Strategies were discussed as to how the number of friends and followers could be increased, followed by the kind of posts that would elicit more likes and shares. The entire discussion was a microcosm, containing the patterns in which notions of communication and friendship are changing with the tools of social media.

The article was a complete contrast to the students’ conversation. It wove stories and interviews with teenagers who rejected the idea of communication and friendship through social media. The common sentiment expressed was that the large number of “friends” and “ followers” felt unreal and that it took a lot of time and energy to maintain the whole dynamic. They also felt that there was something more “real” about having a conversation and sharing experiences with five close friends rather than let a universe of anonymous people know the details of their lives. Some of them looked at it as an act of rebellion, going against what most of their friends and classmates were engaged in. Overall, they felt that they were not missing out on anything and actually found that they had time to pursue their interests, without the distractions of constantly updating and checking social media.

Both these reactions (the conversation and the article) are interesting points from where we can explore our own relationship with social media. The reality is that this universe exists. Like any new system, we need to find ways to weave our lives around it. It is not uncommon to find oneself initially getting addicted to it as the way social media works can be alluring — the ability to connect instantly, the notion that one is sharing and connected to many others, the number of friends we feel we have, and so on. However, like any system, social media has its drawbacks, and, perhaps, being completely aware of both its potential and hazards can help many users navigate it better.

In a school that I taught earlier, students had posted photographs of their excursion. The first thing that happened was a deluge of unfavourable comments, targeting specific students in the picture. The responses almost resembled a cyberspace war and the bullying affected students badly. We also had parents who valued privacy, object to their children’s photographs being circulated to a vast number of anonymous users. Some of their relatives had called to tell them that they found the photos objectionable. In any school trip (from time immemorial), students have let their hair down, and in hindsight, we have all engaged in downright silliness.

However, when one captures it on camera and shares it, it loses its context and the images that are generated can be perceived as negative. On interactions with the students, we found that though they were tech-savvy, none of them knew the way social media actually worked and their actions stemmed from an impulsive need to be popular and “cool”. It was a lesson in realising how even an innocuous gesture can lend itself to harmful repercussions.

If used wisely, social media can be a wonderful way to open our lives to new experiences and connections. It is a way for people to connect across the globe, sharing experiences through common interests. A friend, who was passionate about biking across the country, used Facebook to connect with other riders who gave him detailed information about places to go and routes to explore. He documented his bike journey on a blog, sharing pictures and videos which were a valuable resource for the community. One might find that if one has a clear purpose, social media can be used as a valuable resource. One also can use it to find interesting projects or source details about a field one is interested in. When using it, it is important to know the privacy setting to work out how you can restrict your information, sharing it to only the people you want it to reach out to. When chatting, it is vital to never disclose personal information, especially if the person you are chatting with is someone you do not know. Besides equipping oneself with information on cyber security (there are plenty of resources on the Internet), basic common sense is a valuable asset.

Like the teenagers in the article, the joy of using any system is also to step back and reflect on what value it is adding to your life. Overall, is your own life becoming lighter and happier or is the system creating more addictions and anxieties? Can one enjoy the online variety of friendships and still engage deeply in the real world? Can one share with someone beyond merely clicking symbols on the screen? There are no tailor-made answers and each of us will find our own balance.

As long as we see the system in its entirety use it with awareness, we become the masters of social media and not its slave.

Enjoy your own journey as you find that balance!

If this story speaks to you, do drop a mail at: lifeplus590@gmail.com