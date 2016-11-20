Whether you are developing the flight control system for the latest aircraft, controlling a chemical plant or developing automation for the latest manufacturing system, engineering relies on systems and control to maximise efficiency, performance and safety while minimising cost.

The University of Sheffield’s flagship M.Sc. in Advanced Control and Systems Engineering programme, offered by the Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering, has been running for over 40 years.

Dr. Simon Pope, course director of the programme, talks about its structure, opportunities in this field, and more.

What does this branch of engineering deal with?

The branch of engineering that we deal with in The Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering (ACSE) is applicable to a variety of engineering sectors, such as manufacturing, power generation and sustainable energy.

Systems and Control Engineering is in everyday use, from cars and smartphones to submarines and space exploration. Our M.Sc. explores the fundamental and advanced concepts of modelling, simulation, control, optimisation and systems engineering. There is a strong focus on the generality of these concepts ensuring that you will be equally prepared for careers in a variety of disciplines that rely on control and systems engineering.

What is special about the curriculum of this course?

Not only is this programme taught by leaders in their respective fields, but the teaching is research led — strongly informed by our leading research and numerous industry partners. Our focus is on preparing students for their future careers, giving them the broad analytical and practical skills they will require as a control and systems engineer.

Students also have the option of including an industry placement year as well as receiving all of the academic advantages of our one-year standard M.Sc. This option comes with the added benefit of an industry placement — allowing students to put their knowledge and experience to practice — solving challenging problems within an actual engineering environment.

It will provide students with wide-ranging experiences that will put their academic studies into context, allow them to experience the culture in industry, and improve their skills. Our flagship MSc is fully accredited by the Engineering Council U.K., IET and InstMC.

What are the career opportunities available in this field and how is the remuneration?

Systems engineering has a widespread impact on many industries, so career opportunities are excellent in sectors such as manufacturing, power generation and sustainable energy. Our graduates have gone on to work with companies including British Airways, IBM, Rolls-Royce and Unilever.

System modelling, design and analysis skills can also be applied in many disciplines outside engineering, for instance weather forecasting, economic system modelling, financial forecasting and the analysis of geological and medical data. This means that our graduates are highly employable both within engineering and in numerous other fields. There are still too few systems engineers to meet the demands of employers, so graduates are in demand in a buoyant careers market.

The average starting salary for our MSc graduates is £23,200 (Source: Destinations of Leavers from Higher Education (DLHE) Survey, 2015).