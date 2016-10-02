Features » Education Plus

October 2, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 16:42 IST

ASK that question

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Gain new perspectives: Questioning widens one’s horizon. Photo: K. Ananthan
The Hindu
Gain new perspectives: Questioning widens one’s horizon. Photo: K. Ananthan
TOPICS

education

Trying to clear a doubt, no matter how trivial, does not make one stupid.

That feeling when it seems like everyone around you gets it and you are the only one who does not! And you are afraid that asking the question which no one else seems to have would just make you look ignorant, or worse, stupid.

No matter how often you have heard the admonition “There are no stupid questions!”, it is tough to put yourself in (what you see as) the spot and actually ask it.

Sounds familiar?

I have talked before about the need to speak up in class, to participate, and to get into conversations, but it is something that does bear repeating, because it seems to be something that we have to re-learn each time we find ourselves in a new situation. There are different ways of clearing a doubt or finding out how to do something. Today, we have information at our fingertips, and all it takes is a few strokes on a keyboard or screen to access wisdom from all over the world.

There are videos that show us “how to” do anything from cleaning a carpet to facing an interview to rustling up a quick snack with the most basic of ingredients. There are maps and navigators that walk us through confusing streets and unreadable signs.

But even with all of this, we find ourselves, quite often, wanting an answer that seems to be more basic than any of these tools can provide.

In such cases, the only thing that can give us an answer is that most unfashionable (but most accessible) of memory banks — the human being.

Here are a couple of stories that may help underscore how important it is for us to get past the hesitation to ask those simple, apparently silly questions where the answers (we think) should be obvious.

Anxiety

(which many of my students have heard before): It is a cold winter morning in 1982, at an American university’s campus. I’m the newest (and to my mind, most nervous) student in a scriptwriting class where each desk is equipped with a shiny electronic typewriter. I have never seen one of these before. The instructor, speaking in rapid sentences, gives us a writing assignment and tells us to begin working at our typewriters. All the young people around turn to their machines and begin clacking away. I stare at the thing, frozen, unable to decode its impassive surface. Finally, I shake myself and tentatively ask the student next to me: How do I turn this thing on? He points to a switch that is staring me in the face but had been invisible to me until then. So I begin my work.

Local knowledge

It is a lovely autumn morning in 2016. I set out to locate a certain building in the fairly organised campus I am currently visiting. Google maps did a good job of telling me how far it was from my current location and how long it would take me to walk there. I walk around the maze of small pathways, following the arrows on the little screen of my phone, over and over, taking much more than those estimated six minutes, but Building X refuses to show itself. Finally, I buckle down and decide to ask someone.

It takes me three attempts before I find a person who is able to point clearly to where I needed to go. Not all the buildings are sequentially numbered, and they run into each other in a way that a visitor unfamiliar with the campus would naturally be confused. Only local knowledge could address that.

Lessons learnt

Here’s the twist in the tale(s): there was a thirty-four-year gap between the first and second experience, but I clearly had not learnt my lesson!

I was so worried about being marked as an outsider — as that person who did not know — that I hesitated to ask a simple question that could have saved me several minutes of searching and some anxiety.

Now, there are several lessons we can learn on our own, quite easily, and it is very important to build the ability to equip ourselves to be efficient, independent learners.

But sometimes, the easiest and least painful way to learn is still the old fashioned way: to find a person and to ask a simple, direct question. Chances are there are many others who feel just as lost as you are, and we need to get over that sense that we are stupid if we do not know what others seem to already know. Not asking will only make it tougher to go on.There is no doubt that we need to familiarise ourselves with the many tools available to give us information and instruction and prepare us for the many aspects of the world.

But it is also important to recognise that those tools all have limitations. They are never complete or detailed enough, and sometimes, you need a real person to help you find the switch to turn it on!

The author teaches at the University of Hyderabad

and edits Teacher Plus. Email: usha.bpgll

@gmail.com

More In: Education Plus | Features
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

What do you look for in a newspaper for students?

The Hindu In School will be back after a short summer break. During this time, we wish to tweak the product that’s especially designed for school students. Just take our simple questionnaire and tell us what YOU would look for in a newspaper for students.

Read more »

The GATE advantage

Five apps to help you prepare for competitive exams

‘Anyone can crack civil services exam’

Study in Germany with very little or no tuition fee

How I made it to Harvard

Try taking Civils without coaching

Know your English: September 19

Great summer at Kingston

When the VISA gets rejected

Why the craze for government jobs?


In School
The Palomar Observatory.
Behind the Palomar Observatory mirror
A.S.Ganesh

Hail the Hale’s eye

Rohit Sharma scored a fluent 82 and was involved in a crucial 103-run partnersup with Wriddhiman Saha for the seventh wicket. Photo: K.R. Deepak
Sunday's Sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Rohit-Saha put India in front; Ricciardo leads Red Bull one-two at Malaysia

This rebus was suggested by P.Anantha Joshna of class 12, Christian Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Oddanchatram. Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries to rebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1301

Gutsy fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara (above) and Ajinkya Rahane helped India reach 239 for seven in the second Test against New Zealand after a see-saw opening day.
Friday's Sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Pujara, Rahane lift India on an intense day; Totti, Ibrahimovic star in Europa League

Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries torebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1300

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Education Plus

Radhika Khemka

Great summer at Kingston

A heady mix of fun and exciting fields of study awaited us at Kingston, writes RADHIKA KHEMKA. »