Anxiety, depression and social adjustment are challenges several students face in college. How can one resolve these issues?

The shift from school to college is huge. It changes all parameters and goals. There are new routines and responsibilities. Institutions change, teacher and friends change. A fresh system of what is right and wrong and what is fashionable or not asserts itself as newly-minted adults wade their way through a novel experience. It offers new opportunities and causes unique problems. Some of these problems are obvious and are discussed openly whereas other, more discreet ones border on the taboo.

In this latter category lie issues of anxiety, depression and social adjustment. There is a subliminal ecosystem of these psychosocial issues which can dent college life.

It is not that campuses themselves cause anxiety or other related mentally-defeatist phenomena like underconfidence, shyness or inexplicable vulnerability. The nature of general anxiety is that it is catalysed by the realities of one’s surroundings into numerous particular anxieties. Hence, the college experience provides particular moulds in which a person’s anxieties find distinct, college-oriented shapes.

“I didn’t realise I’m a slightly anxious person till I was pursuing my postgraduation,” says Ishita Kapoor (name changed), a former student of Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women. “In college, anxiety was something that just hovered around me and I didn’t know that it had wrapped me so heavily till much later.”

“My relationships, my perception of self, everything was unknowingly in some ways altered by this sense of overwhelming anxiety that loomed over me. There is peer pressure just to be someone, to stand out, be sexually active… I just felt unsure of myself because everyone was doing something amazing. People had their own production houses. They were part of college societies,” she says.

For those rendered reticent due to anxiety, college can represent a whole universe of unfavourable comparisons. One’s anxieties may reduce their functional capabilities, but this does not mean that such a person may consider themselves outside the ceaseless race of achievements. Furthermore, unseen but crippling mental disorders hardly serve as an excuse for non-performance in our society. They are not sources of justifications, but of guilt — both personal and social.

The peer pressure upon entering college can be tricky, even for those of sound mental health. Depending upon the region, kind of college and crowd, it could be of different kinds. The pressure to do well academically, romantically, sexually, to drink and do drugs can all weigh heavily on young adults, especially freshers. Those who are too inhibited to fit any of the multitude of ‘cool’ tropes in college can find their insecurities swelling; all in an environment where the better-adjusted ones usually have no time for the ill-adjusted.

“It’s hard enough meeting people anyway,” says Himesh Dholakia (name changed), an ex-student of economics at Delhi University’s Hindu College. “And people in college seem to want to make their decisions even faster on who they want to hang out with in the remaining three years. I was still reeling from the 14-year-long institution-hood of school. And you’re supposed to start life all over again. That’s what I felt,” he says.

The psychosocial makes an impact at both individual and interpersonal levels. The discomfort a depressed or anxiety-ridden patient may feel in isolation is mirrored in the discomfort in actually trying to socialise. In great part, this is due to the angle of shame. If there was no stigma attached to depression and its cousin variations, it would be a lot easier for victims to confess to their condition. In this regard, a culture of in-college support systems is sorely lacking in India.

Himesh, who proceeded to study at the London School of Economics, says that the campus dealt with mental health issues a lot more maturely.

“There are two systems,” he explains. “The university offers counselling services that friends of mine went to and were happy with. It’s supposed to be private and one can talk about things apart from the university.”

“The second service is called Nightline. It’s a free, phone call-based support service which provides listening space. The people on the other end aren’t trained professionals. That’s supposed to be the point. Students can join up and be listeners. The great thing is that a team from Nightline was there on the premises during admissions — to make sure people knew about it at a time when it is difficult to adjust.”

Given the surprising number of young, anxious depressives in India, such models should be considered. Those who carry unsolicited medical conditions from school into college would be better-equipped to deal with them.

To simply sustain a conversation normally can seem, for the overanxious, like surviving a challenge. At its heart, the issue is that those without such shackles often find this ridiculous; empathy is clouded by misunderstanding and an eagerness to judge. College life, in any case, is a fast-paced, judgmental affair. A person experiencing panic, anxiety or depression not only suffers it, but is also compelled to mask it, deny it and carry on. Consequently, he/she is twisted into a painful, cyclical knot.

Solace can be taken in the fact that none of these are necessarily permanent (or even long-term) conditions. In most cases, they are resolved. The passage of time brings forth a better perspective and new realities. For Ishita, being trapped in the mind is a thing of the past.

“I’m still an anxious person, but understanding its roots helps me manage my relationships better,” she says. “In retrospect, instead of getting insecure, I could have just done my own thing comfortably. That’s the good thing with growing up. You get more comfortable with your skin,” she says.