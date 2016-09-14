Twenty three-year-old science scholar Shwetha Srinivasan speaks about the need for nurturing home-grown scientists.

She has already had a pretty illustrious stint so far and now things are set to become even better for the 23-year-old science scholar Shwetha Srinivasan. In 2013, she was the youngest Indian to be invited to the Nobel Laureates’ meeting in Germany. There she got in touch with Nobel Prize-winning scientist Hartmut Michel, and during the summer in 2014, she completed an internship at his research lab at Max Planck Institute of Biophysics. And this happened while she was still pursuing the integrated course with a major in chemical sciences from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali.

Today, after graduating first in the order of merit in both her bachelor’s as well as master’s examination at IISER, she is on her way to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S., for a PhD in biophysical chemistry. Shwetha is also the recipient of the CNR Rao award for academic excellence, the Rajiv Gandhi Science Talent Research Fellowship among others.

Therefore, naturally, Shwetha is a strong spokesperson for supporting homegrown scientists. This, especially because, “Scientists are still looked down upon in our society,” she says. “Parents, even today, prefer that their children become doctors or engineers rather than scientists. Perhaps, this has got to do with them hoping their children are in ‘well-settled jobs’. But, if you want scientists to come from India, encouragement needs to be given to them. A scientist’s life is different, yes, but wonderful. You don’t have specific working hours, you’re not working for someone else, you’re doing exactly what you want and you also get to travel!” she explains.

She adds that globally, India’s place in the science spectrum is improving. “In the last ten years or so, things have been changing for the better. There are a number of institutes like IISER that encourage professors and scientists who are settled abroad to come back to India after their post-doc and see if they can do something for Indian science.”

Are there enough institutes dedicated to research though? Should their count increase? “I’m both for and against the idea of increasing the number of institutes dedicated to science research. If there are more institutes, you are definitely going to attract more students and professors, but at the same time, the government has to make sure there is sufficient funding available to support these institutes. Investing in research does not bear fruits immediately. The benefits are in the long run.”

Shwetha’s area of research is within the broad field of biophysical chemistry. “Over the last few years, I’ve been focussing on studying how humans hear sound. It is a surprising fact that a process like hearing, which is a natural process, and one that is prevalent from the time of birth, is still so poorly understood. Broadly, I’m interested in addressingbiological problems related to medicine using tools of physics and chemistry and this is what I plan to research at MIT,” she adds.