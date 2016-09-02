Face to face with monstrous burgers, MADHUMITHA VISWANATH rues that she has just two hands to tackle them

A true foodie’s bucket list is never complete without a fat juicy burger bursting at its seams.

Cheesy juicy burger offers such burgers. It sure takes exemplary table manners for one to finish these burgers without having half their face covered in sticky sauce and melted cheese. The restaurant is known for its monstrous burgers and regular customers know that two hands aren’t quite enough to finish these burgers.

Originally set up in Thailand, Cheesy Juicy burgers was first opened in Chennai on East Coast Road almost three years ago. The restaurant, which functions on a franchise business model, is present in five localities across the city.

P.R. Prabhu, who takes care of the Adyar, Nungambakkam and the yet-to-be-opened Anna Nagar branch, was impressed with the taste and quality of the burgers when he first tasted them at the ECR outlet.

“I had gone there once with a couple of friends for lunch. Even for a person who is not a fan of burgers, I was really happy with the softness of the patty and the richness of the sauce. Previously, I had tasted burgers from many joints in Chennai as well as Bangalore. But Cheesy Juicy Burgers was one place which really caught my attention. This was when I decided to expand their venture with more branches across Chennai,” he said.

They offer a variety of 18 burgers with choices for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Boss and Islander are two signature burgers which are a big hit with the regulars. One feature of these burgers which make them stand out is their patty which is Tawa-cooked or grilled.

“When we first started the Adyar branch one year ago, the response was lukewarm. But, once people tasted our burgers, they became our regular customers. I was pleasantly surprised to find families and not just youngsters coming back for our burgers,” said Prabhu, who plans to branch out to Velachery and R.A. Puram by the end of this year.

Their immediate focus is entering more localities in Chennai and also spreading to neighbouring states.

“I have a clear-cut idea that there should be an outlet every five to six kilometres. From Adyar to R.A. Puram, it is five km. It is the same distance between Anna Nagar and Nungambakkam. So within a stretch of 15 km there will be three outlets,” he said.