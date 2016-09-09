During rush hour, it takes a minimum of five minutes to cross an intersection at Medvakkam Main Road

Commuters and pedestrians have demanded a zebra-crossing at the intersection of Medavakkam Main Road, Sabapathy Street and Mathiazhagan Street, Ullagaram.

They have expressed their difficulty in crossing the key stretch during rush hour. The stretch touches Velachery Main Road, Pallavaram-Thoriapakkam 200-Feet Radial Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Grand Southern Trunk Road, and witnesses a constant flow of vehicular traffic throughout the day. Students of an educational institution and those visiting the Sree Vijaya Ganapathy Temple, located on Sabapathy Street, suffer the most.

“Crossing the intersection during rush hour is an ordeal. It takes at least five minutes to cross it and therefore a zebra-crossing is a must,” a few school students said.

“ Zebra-crossings near educational institutions, hospitals and places of worship are mandatory,” said V. Rama Rao, a social activist, said.

During rush hour, many vehicle users drive recklessly and make it difficult for pedestrians to cross the intersection, where the Ullagaram bus stop is located.

Commuters residing in Lakshmi Nagar (Nanganallur) and Durga Nagar Swami Nagar, Hindu Colony and Krishna Nagar (Ullagaram) board buses to reach other parts of the city, owing to poor connectivity of bus services in Nanganallur and Ullagaram, off Southern Sector Inner Ring Road.

A senior official from the Chennai City Traffic police said steps would be taken at the earliest to provide a zebra-crossing at the intersection.