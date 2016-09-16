One of the highlights of the festival at Upscale was a Mothagam-making contest. T.S. ATUL SWAMINATHAN has the details

As part of Hira Ganesh Utsav at Upscale, an integrated township in Egattur on the IT Corridor, a Mothagam-making contest was conducted last Friday.

The contest, in which eight residents of Upscale participated, was judged by Chef Sheetharam Prasad from GRT Hotels. Vegetable carvings by Manasa and drawings in crayons, water paints and sketches by children from the township offered a visual treat. Apart from these, different flavours of Kozhukattais were displayed. The deity of Ganesh was presented in some of Kozhukattais.

Manasa, said, “We usually make Kozhukattais with a filing of grated coconuts and jaggery. I made smiling Lord Ganesha Kozhukattais with Kadalai Paruppu Pooranam.”

Latha Prabhakaran, Lalitha Challapathy and Raji Sankaran made sweet Kozhukattais out of carrot, cashewnuts and guava milk and garam Kozhukattai’s out of carrot, chillies andpaneer.

Renuka Joshi made fried rice rava Kozhukattais.

“Usually, we stream the Kozhukattais. I have fried them. The fried rice rava Kozhukattais are very famous in Maharshtra,” she said.

“Participating is more important than winning. The contestants have done something different. They have displayed innovativeness and creativity and have also paid a lot of attention to taste. Also, the texture of Kozhukattais is very important. It should not be hard. The contest is a good initiative by the organisers of Hira Ganesh Utsav,” said chef Sheetaram.

Leena Ram Mahesh Kumar and Sunitha Vara Kumar were placed first; Rupti Desh Pandey, second); and Renuka Joshi, third.

Rupti Desh Pandey made wheat flour, milk, and sugar-free (salt) Kozhukattais using dry coconut powder, jaggery, dates, mixed fruits and coconuts.

Leena Ram Mahesh Kuma and Sunitha Vara Kumar made the traditional Kozhukattais with jaggery filling and they also used dates many nuts.

Sunitha said, “It’s exciting. Whatever work we do, we should do it with love, and passion.”

The first and second prize winners received vouchers for a free buffet for a couple at GRT Temple Bay, Mamallapuram. Those who were given a consolation prize received gift vouchers from Naturals Salon.

Prior to the start of the contest, Sri Satyanarayana Swami Pooja was conducted.