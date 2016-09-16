D-Hut has an exquisite collection of articles sourced from various countries.

For Neethirajans, travelling is their first love. Being a sailor with the Merchant Navy once, Neethirajan collected curios from different countries he visited. The collection received so much appreciation that the couple decided to make the articles accessible to others.

D-Hut, which started as a small store, has grown into a shop with two storeys. It houses an exquisite collection of articles across 14 countries. The shop has been attracting many customers including art directors, interior designers, architects and art enthusiasts.

Quiz S. Neethiraj about his favourite place and he quickly says Africa. He gets enthusiastic as he shows the rare pieces. Papua New Guinea masks are among the most precious ones in the collection. Articles made from a bull’s thigh bone, papyrus and masks are the other attractions.

For Taasha Neethiraj, the many ‘Dream Catchers’ hanging at the shop are her favourite. “The best-selling item in the shop is the Buddha statues,” says Reshuma K and goes on to describe the different Buddhas sourced from across the world. The articles are specially imported and priced reasonably.

Krishna-Radha statue remains the favourite among wedding gifts. Upon request, Neethiraj also customises articles to suit customer needs.