As part of the mission, a group of activists will be working closely with government departments.

The Chennai Metropolitan Area Water Bodies and Waterways Rejuvenation Forum, formed by social activist V. Rama Rao, V. Subramani and K. Balachander, will aim at improving the conditions of waterbodies and waterways across the city, through a two-pronged approach — sensitising residents who live in the vicinity of the water resources to develop an attitude of responsibility towards them and, two, synergising the resources of various government departments that can contribute to the health of these resources. The major waterways in the Chennai Metropolitan Area, which is spread over 1,189 square kilometres and covers Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, include Adyar river, Kosathalaiyar river and Cooum river.

And then, there are more than 3,000 waterbodies, numerous sub-canals and flood carriers like MambalamCanal, Veerangal Odai and Captain Cotton Canal. There are small waterbodies and temple ponds (which come under Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department).“No steps have been taken to remove encroachments along waterbodies. Initiatives like de-silting, deepening, strengthening of bunds and increasing the water holding capacity will not only prevent encroachments, but also recharge the ground water level,” V. Subramani, founder, Sabari Green Foundation, said. “The Government of Karnataka is creating sand bars to divert the water to the ponds and waterbodies, wherever constructing check dams is not feasible. This example can be followed,” said V.Rama Rao.

For details contact V. Rama Rao at 9444296085.