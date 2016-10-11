From a pavement in Anna Nagar to six sprawling showrooms across the city, Waves has scripted an unusual success story. SHIBA KURIAN in conversation with Z. DHANENDRAN FERNANDO, the man behind the clothing brand

A year and a half ago, when I began to explore Anna Nagar and its neighbouring localities, there was one shop, rather a brand, that piqued my curiosity — Waves. I see two of its showrooms.

(Let me place on record here that I came to Chennai only two years ago, leaving Cochin.)

Like a tourist, I asked my friend about the brand.

“Don’t you know Waves?” She shot back in a tone that lay somewhere between incredulity and disparagement. I admitted my ignorance.

She updated me.

“They have some amazing dresses and stuff. It is really popular in Anna Nagar.” I left it at that.

A few months later, as we were brainstorming for ideas at office, Waves came up as a possible candidate for this column and I jumped at the opportunity to write about it. So, that led me to learning more about the brand.

After innumerable calls, I finally get an appointment from the man behind Waves, Z. Dhanendran Fernando aka Fernando.

“Did you know I wanted to be a mathematics lecturer and open tuition centres?” he asks me, as I begin the interview sitting at the new corporate office of Waves, in Shanti Colony. He then gets to the task of explaining what he did with the lemon life gave him — well, in this case, clothes. “When my father passed away in 1974, the responsibility of taking care of the six children — five brothers and one sister — fell solely on my mother’s shoulders. We have gone through innumerable trials and tribulations. During my school days, even a square meal was a luxury.” In 1988, the family moved from Tambaram to Mogappair. “I just completed my schooling with a centum in mathematics. Though I joined college, extreme financial difficulties forced me to discontinue my studies. All my dreams came crashing down,” he says.

Fernando was only 16 when he decided to do something for his family. “My older brothers Mahendran and Ravindran were working for a garment retail factory in Gemini. Mahendran would always talk about striking out on his own. He put aside a good amount of his salary every month, with which, he bought what literally was a mound of clothes.”

On April 1, 1989, the three brothers set up a makeshift clothes shop on a pavement in Anna Nagar, opposite St. Luke’s Church.

“My first sale was a men’s t-shirt worth Rs. 33,” smiles Fernando.

“We started the sale at 8 a.m. and by 2 p.m., we sold garments worth Rs. 900. My brother had to buy more clothes that day.” “Is that how Waves started?” I couldn’t help asking. However, as it turns out, that was not the beginning of the store but just a prelude to a series of other significant changes.

After two years of roadside business, the two elder brothers started two separate stores under different names, while Fernando stayed back to run their first business. “I believed that the business was better off on the roadside than in a shop. Yes, challenges came in the form of police, corporation authorities and rain, but I also struck the right note with the residents in the neighbourhood. In fact, one resident named Jayalakshmi was kind enough to have persuaded her husband to offer me a small amount to help me buy a small store. That was one of the best days in my life,” he recounts. With the amount, Fernando bought a 25 sq.ft shop.

“My clientèle only grew. Anna Nagar accepted me as a good businessman, so much so that a businessman, who was running his cloth store opposite my poky little store, rented out his showroom to me. And that was the beginning of Waves — a name that I always had in mind for reasons unknown,” he quips. The store primarily targeted middle-aged women, which became its USP. “By default, youngsters wore western wear. We introduced and encouraged jeans and western wear among women,” he shares.

Sharing yet another formula that helped Fernando expand his business, he says, “I dedicated my entire time to growing the business. I attended to every minutia of the business, including billing, sales, cutting, alterations and even delivering the altered clothes.”

Soon, as the first store grew, he opened the second store in Mogappair. The other three brothers, including Surendran, got on board. And in 2006, with all his savings, Fernando opened the third store, an 11,000 sq.ft store in Shanti Colony, which was inaugurated by his mother. “That was the day when my dreams came true,” he smiles. Fernando soon opened more outlets in OMR, Alwarthirunagar, Vanagaram and Nolumbur, with franchises in Puducherry and Tirupati.