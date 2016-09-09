Many of those living in and around Perumbakkam say they pay every day at the toll plaza to reach their offices on the IT Corridor.

Many of those living in areas that come under the KAMPERS Welfare Association, Perumbakkam, are upset that they have not been issued a Local Residents Pass (LRP) by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC).

These localities include Kailash Nagar, Mookambigai Nagar, Perumal Nagar, Rathinam Nagar, Sairam Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Gurudev Colony, Indira Priyadarshini Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Prabhu Nagar, and Anandammal Nagar .

S. Raja, a resident, who commutes to TIDEL Park from Perumbakkam, by car every day, says, when he requested the authorities at the Sholinganallur-Perumbakkam-Medavakkam Road toll plaza to provide him with an LRP, he was asked to buy a monthly pass.

“ The monthly pass costs Rs.1950. It is very costly. I buy a daily pass and commute to work as I have no other option. The two-way daily pass costs Rs. 50. A 2008 notification of the Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways says residents living within a 10-km radius of toll plazas can have a Local Residents Pass. We have been denied our rights.”

K. Sarangadass, president, KAMPERS Welfare Association, Perumbakkam, says, “ The resident are mostly those who work at the offices of HCL, CTS, TCS and Tech Mahindra on the IT Corridor. We represented this issue to TNRDC through a petition letter on August 16. They replied Perumbakkam does not fall under the list of villages along the project road, and hence residents there would not qualify for exemption.” “ They asked us to go in for concession passes, return daily, multiple entry and monthly passes.”

We were asked to contact the supervisor at the Seevaram toll plaza for more details about the concession passes, he added.

“ Residents can meet us at our office, located near Greenways Road MRTS Station, and register their complaints,” an official, said.