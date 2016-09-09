The move was initiated by Sabari Green Foundation.

Taking a cue from how residents of other neighbourhoods are protecting their lakes, residents of Narayanapuram and Pallikaranai have formed a committee to save the Narayanapuram Lake.

Sabari Green Foundation has constituted the ‘Narayanapuram Lake Rejuvenation Committee in collaboration with the with the residents of Narayanapuram and Pallikaranai.

The first meeting of the Committee was held on Sunday last on the banks of the lake.

The Committee plans to restore the lake to prevent flooding in Narayanapuram, one of worst flood-affected areas in the city.

S. Arunachalam, co-ordinator, Narayanapuram Lake Rejuvenation Committee, said, “ The lake should be de-silted, deepened and the bunds strengthened before the onset of North East Monsoon.

The encroachments on the lake should be cleared to carry surplus flow of rainwater from the lake to the Pallikaranai marshland to prevent flooding in Rajesh Nagar, Anna Nagar, Gopal Nagar and Rajeshwari Nagar.”

The surplus flow of rainwater from Madipakkam lake, Keezhkattalai lake, Pallavaram Periya Eri, Kovilambakkam lake, and Nanmangalam lake should flow to the Marshlands through the lake waterway outlets.

V. Subramani, founder, Sabari Green Foundation, said, “ If the lake is de-silted deepened and the bunds strengthened, the surplus flow of rainwater from the lakes can be stored and used for secondary use.”

“The State Government had allocated funds to the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust to rejuvenate the Lake following the detailed project report submitted by the CRRT six years ago. But, the work is yet to be started. The Water Resources Department should carry out the work or ensure that the work is carried out by CRRT.”

For details, contact V. Subramani at 9884026023.