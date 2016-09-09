The members of Joint Action Committee of Varadharajapuram and Mudichur (JACOVAM) will hold a hunger strike on September 11 to draw the attention of State government and Kancheepuram Collectorate to condition of Adyar river and its waterway from Adhanur.

The Adyar river originates at Adhanur near Guduvanchery in Kancheepuram district. V. Rajasekharan, president, JACOVAM, said, “The Adyar River and its waterway should be de-silted, deepened, widened and the bunds strengthened before the onset of northeast monsoon. This will prevent flooding of residential localities near the waterway.”

The Adyar river and its waterway were last deepened and the bunds strengthened in 2012 from Adhanur to Kishkinta.

Referring to the damage during the 2015 December Deluge, JACOVAM members said, “If steps had been taken to de-silt the 30-feet waterway, the waterway would have carried the water that flowed from Chembarambakkam reservoir into Adyar river instead of flooding the approved layouts on Outer Ring Road, Mudichur Road, and Manimangalam-Sriperumbudur Road,” JACOVAM members, said.

The fast will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. near Mudichur Cardboard Company on Mudichur Road.