The bunds of Peerkankaranai lake are overrun with shrubs and thorny bushes and garbage is dumped in the lake.

The waterbody, originally spread over 50 acres, has not reduced to around 10 acres due to encroachments and unchecked dumping of garbage, writes T.S. ATUL SWAMINATHAN

Residents of Tambaram, Irumbuliyur and Peerkankaranai have appealed to the Public Works Department (PWD) to take steps to de-silt and deepen Peerkankarnai Lake, located near Tambaram.

At present, the waterbody is overgrown with shrubs and thorny bushes strewn with litter. For long-distance commuters who board buses at the Perungalathur bus stop, the waterbody has become a public convenience.

Peerkankaranai residents said initially the lake was spread over 50 acres, but had reduced to 10-15 acres due to encroachments and dumping of garbage.

“If the lake is de-silted and deepened, it would be an additional source of water for city and the suburban areas, as the lake is a natural habitat,” residents added.

“The waterbody is highly polluted and steps should be taken to restore it and protect the flora and the fauna, construct a walkers’ path and a park around the waterbody. Bird-watching, boating and fishing activities could be encouraged,” A.K. Bhattacharjee, a resident of East Tambaram, said.

PWD officials cite lack of funds for not cleaning the waterbody and its channels. "Once the funds are sanctioned, work for the revival of waterbody and its channels will start," they added.