As the facility is extremely popular, additional equipment have been installed there.

With the open gym established a year ago at Dr. Natesan Park on Venkat Narayana Road in T. Nagar registering impressive footfall, two more equipment have been added to the facility.

S. Jayashree, a regular visitor to the park, says “The facility is considerably useful, especially the equipment that enables one to take up air-walking exercise. It would be good if one more facility were provided.” The park was renovated last year and following this exercise, hand railings were erected. A foot path was laid with stone benches. A tennis court has been converted into a children’s play area. A pebble pathway has been laid. Another important facility that came up after the renovation is a circular platform. This has been constructed on a space free of trees and plants to enable sunlight to fall on it. The space, next to indoor gym, which has been set aside for yoga has received a roof now. R. S. Rasha Krishnan, secretary, The South Madras Walkers and Joggers Association, says, “Of late, the park is drawing many fitness enthusiasts as there are facilities catering to all age groups.

In 2011, The Mylapore Academy singled out the park for how it was being maintained and those responsible for it were rewarded.” The Association is now focusing on the upkeep of the wash rooms at the park with the support of The Greater Chennai Corporation.

P. Ponnurangam, president of the Association, says, “Recently, 300 saplings were planted to increase the green cover at the park.”