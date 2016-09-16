Every monsoon, the facility gets submerged and the new exercise is aimed at addressing this problem. D. MADHAVAN reports

The renovation of the two-lane Aranganathan Subway, which connects CIT Nagar with Mambalam and Saidapet, has been fast-tracked. The Greater Chennai Corporation is replacing the existing damaged and wornout surface with a cement concrete floor .

The work, which began two weeks ago, is under way on one side of the subway, that is, the one towards Ashok Pillar. As a result of this, vehicles from both directions are allowed to ply on the other side of the subway, that is, towards Mambalam.

Traffic policemen regulate vehicular movement as the subway provides the key link between Anna Salai at Nandanam and major interior neighbourhoods like Mambalam, Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Jafferkhanpet, a portion of T. Nagar, Kodambakkam and Ekattuthangal. “Every monsoon, the subway gets submerged and residents of several localities around the facility are denied access to the rest of the city via Anna Salai. The renovation of the facility is much needed,” said K. Satish, a resident of Mambalam.

Corporation officials pointed out that during last year’s floods, adjoining subways like Veeran Sivalingam (Doraiswamy Road) Subway and Madley Subway were flooded mainly due to the clogging of stormwater drains along the facility, which prevented excess rainwater from flowing freely into the nearby canal from the drain. This happens when the Aranganathan Subway comes under heavy rains. Now, under the massive renovation project, which covers other subways such as Veeran Sivalingam Subway, Madley Subway, RBI Subway and Gengu Reddy Subway in Chetpet, civic authorities said the concrete floors would be re-laid with new cement concrete floors. They said the existing stormwater drains would be cleaned, closed and replaced with pipelines connecting the drainage pits with the nearby canal. New lights would be installed too. “Water seepage from the walls of the subway is the major reason for the flooding of the subway. Like the Nelson Manickam Subway, tiles will be installed on the walls to arrest seepage. The work is expected to be completed in a month,” said a Corporation official.