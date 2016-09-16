Poor maintenance and lack of water and electricity supply have rendered these facilities in Mandaveli unusable. MADHUMITHA VISWANATH reports

Modern toilets installed by the Greater Chennai Corporation in and around Mandaveli have failed to meet the needs of the public as they lack water and power supply.

A majority of them lie unused on platforms, and are more of a nuisance than help to commuters.

At the junction of Tiruveedhiamman Kovil Street and R K Nagar Second Main Road, two separate toilets — for men and women — are placed on the pavement where one finds an overflowing garbage bin and several rundown autorickshaws.

Residents claim to have seen mechanics store their tools inside these toilets.

“Both the toilets have remained locked from the time they were installed, which was around six months ago. Men and children urinate around the toilets as they have no access to them. If these facilities are not going to be provided with water and power supply, they should be removed,” said Ramachandran, a resident of Viswams Apartments.

Many tourist cab drivers park their vehicles on this stretch blocking these toilets completely from the view of the public.

“Many people don’t even know that these facilities exist. We stopped parking autorickshaws once the toilets were installed, but as they remained locked for months we started parking the vehicles here again,” said an auto mechanic who works in an auto repair shed nearby.

When contacted, Corporation officials said the toilets would be made functional in the next few days.

“The maintenance contractor and the assistant engineer have informed me. As a tree had fallen here sometime ago, the work had to be put on hold. The debris around the area will be cleared and water and electricity supply restored,” said Sampath Kumar, executive engineer of ward 173.

Further down, at R K Nagar Second Main Road, a bio-toilet was constructed on an elevated cement pavement two years ago. An overhead water tank is connected by a pipe to the toilet. But to everyone’s dismay, water is never filled in this tank. “People carry water in plastic bottles when they use the toilet as water is not filled regularly in the water tank. Also, as there are no functional bulbs inside the toilets, people have to keep the door open while using them during the night. Most of them relieve themselves in the open area around the toilet. The entire place stinks badly and needs to be cleaned immediately,” said a mechanic who has his shed nearby.

The original plan two years ago was to construct a bio-toilet opposite Sringeri Mutt, near the Mandaveli MRTS station. But after members of Tiruveedhiamman Kovil Street Residents Association (TAKSRA) objected to this proposal, it was installed on RK Nagar Second Main Road.

“Heaps of garbage used to be dumped on this plot. Later, they was completely cleared to make space for the bio-toilet. Initially, this facility was kept locked for quite some time. People continued to dump garbage around the toilet and started defecating in the open. The whole purpose of providing free and clean sanitation for the public was lost,” said Bala, secretary of TAKSRA.

One kilometre away, on St. Mary’s Road, one finds four locked toilets. These toilets, which are in a derelict state, are placed directly opposite the TASMAC outlet where many men urinate on the road. These toilets are hidden behind banners and vehicles.