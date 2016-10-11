In all the three grounds, the mounds of debris are over two-feet high. Photo: K. Pichumani

Residents of Periyar Street in Saligramam want the construction debris to be cleared before the monsoon.

It may appear to be a common problem. In most city neighbourhoods, there are vacant grounds that are left to go to seed, and are strewn with garbage. There is a similar problem in Saligraman, but this one is clearly not the garden variety.

Construction debris is piled on three parcels of land in the neighbourhood, and residents fear that these debris-filled lands could contribute to heavy flooding in sections close to them, in the event of heavy rains during the monsoon

During the December Deluge last year, rainwater flowed into the three vacant grounds, which are close to Periyar Street. At that time, there was no construction debris in these grounds and they got heavily water-logged. Despite this, water still entered the houses.

Now, with all the construction debris, these grounds will not be able to take much water and residents in houses proximate to them fear this could possibly lead to greater water-logging of their houses. “The construction debris could prevent water from percolating,” they say.

One of the grounds is located on Kamarajar Salai and this belongs to The Greater Chennai Corporation. Another one, located on Rajaji Salai, belongs to the Vadapalani Murugan temple.

The ownership of the third ground, located on Periyar Street, is not clear. Residents say the debris from construction sites in and around the locality are being dumped in these grounds.

“The mounds of debris are at least two-feet high from the level of the road. They have to be cleared at the earliest as the monsoon is nearing. Last year, these empty grounds acted as a reservoir, yet water flowed into our houses, and there was two feet of water. Now with cement blocks, tiles and other kinds of rubbles dumped on them, we think we’ll have a bigger problem if the rains are heavy,” says N. Ramanujam, a resident.

Residents say that Saligramam is a low-lying locality and thereby prone to inundation.

Moreover, Periyar Street is a cul-de-sac.

“Last December, water remained stagnant for over a month on Periyar Street,” says S. Viswanathan, another resident. “Making matters worse, the stormwater drain, re-laid recently, betrays slipshod work. The road has been laid over the grater meant for rainwater to enter stormwater drains. Given this, how can we expect rainwater to flow into the drainage channel? Moroever, the choice of grater is wrong. The space between the rods is wide and this could allow plastic covers and all other kinds of trash into the drain. I feel they are not suitable for our roads. They are probably meant for places that are cleaner,” adds Viswanathan.