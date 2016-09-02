Residents of Moovarasampet have requested the Moovarasampet Village Panchayat to stop dumping garbage in the Moovarasampet lake.

Residents complain that every day tonnes of garbage are dumped in the lake. Making matters worse, miscreants set fire to this garbage.

Speaking, G. P. Babu, a resident of Sabapathy Nagar, and secretary, Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Associations, said, “The bunds of the waterbody have become a dumping ground. Despite members of the Federation making many representations to the authorities concerned, including the Kancheepuram District Collector, the Block Development Officer (BDO), St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union and Public Works Department (PWD), seeking steps be taken to stop dumping and burning of garbage, and shift the yard to Perungudi landfill, no action has been taken till date. The waterbody has become extremely contaminated.”

In August last year, Sabari Green Foundation, an NGO engaged in tree-planting and lake-cleaning initiatives, in collaboration with Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Association, formed the Moovarasampet Eri Rejuvenation Committee, revived the 50-acre Eri, formed, and strengthened the bunds with the objective of harvesting rainwater and recharging the ground water table. The joint efforts by the Foundation and the Federation have yielded results. The Pallavapuram Municipality has dug up three wells, and draws water from the waterbody to tide over the water crisis.

Walkers’ pathway sought



Residents have requested PWD to lay a walkers’ path, provide lighting facilities, and remove the encroachments at Kalangal. The encroachments on the waterway obstructs free flow of rainwater to Madipakkam lake.

“If steps are not taken to remove the encroachments before the monsoon sets in, Gokulam Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Krishna Street, Ganga Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar will be flooded,” the residents added.

“The areas were flooded during the November-December deluge in 2015. In the event of another flood, Bharathi Nagar will be the worst-affected. We have also sent petitions in this regard to the Collector and the CM’s Cell, but no action has been taken so far,” residents added.