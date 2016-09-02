At present, the route number S18 plies from Velachery to Nanganallur Bus Terminus, which is located at Hindu Colony, Nanganallur.

At present, the route number S18 plies from Velachery to Nanganallur Bus Terminus, which is located at Hindu Colony, Nanganallur.

They want S18 to be extended up to the Meenambakkam railway station.

Residents of Rathinapuram Teachers’ Colony in Raghupathi Nagar and Burma Thamizhar Colony in Nanganallur have requested the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to extend the S18 mini-bus services up to Meenambakkam Railway Station.

At present, the route number plies from Velachery to Nanganallur Bus Terminus, which is located at Hindu Colony, Nanganallur. On its way, the route number covers Southern Sector Inner Ring Road, Puzhuthivakkam, Moovarasampet Pond and MGR Road.

“It would be highly beneficial to bus commuters if the route number services were extended to Meenambakkam Railway Station, and operated through Nehru High Road, Teachers’ Colony, NGO Colony and B.V. Nagar Third Main Road, Nanganallur,” A. Victor, a resident, said. Route number S11 (Pallavaram –Alandur Metro Station) covers Meenambakkam Vehicular Subway, B.V. Nagar Third Main Road, Burma Thamizhar Colony, Moovarasampet Pond, MGR Road, Nanganallur, and Pazhavanthangal. In what is puzzling, S11 is operated on another route too — Keezhkattalai to Pallavaram — and this service covers Madipakkam Bus Stand, Moovarasampet Koot Road, Moovarasampet Pond, B.V. Nagar Third Main Road and Chennai International Airport, on the way to Pallavaram.

“Both services of route number S11 are not reliable. The frequency is poor: one hour,” residents pointed out. Residents have also appealed to MTC to extend the one of the S11 services (Pallavaram –Alandur Metro Station) to Guindy Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, and give this route number a different number.

MTC has promised to look into this matter and do the needful.