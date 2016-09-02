Pedestrians take advantage of the small slabs that serve as median and cross over, taking motorists by surprise.

As they approach the bus depot in Anna Nagar West, motorists coming from the flyover on Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Main Road, have to watch out for jaywalkers. On this section of JN Main Road — also known as 100-feet road — pedestrians dart from one side to another taking motorists by surprise.

Around 100 metres of the median on the this road, between the flyover and the new foot over bridge, near the bus depot, consists of small square-shaped concrete slabs, which helps jaywalkers to cross the road at their convenience irrespective of flow of vehicles on the flyover.

The median on the rest of the stretch between the FOB and the intersection of J.N. Main Road and 18th Main Road is raised, thereby preventing pedestrians to cross over.

“With poor sodium lights, the stretch near the flyover is not clearly visible at night. In contrast, the flyover is well-lit as it has new bright LED lights,” said S. Banumathi, a motorist from Anna Nagar.

With the escalators at the FOB remaining non-functional, pedestrians including bus commuters at the entrance of the bus depot find it convenient to cross the stretch where small concrete slabs serve as median.

Earlier, in order to encourage pedestrians to use the new FOB, pedestrian crossings on the stretch up to the intersection of the J.N. Main Road and 18th Main Road were closed and the low-level median was replaced with a high iron median and concrete median.

However, the space between the Tirumangalam flyover and the FOB were left alone, with the existing small concrete slabs continuing to serve as median.

Officials of the State Highways Department said steps would be taken to replace this median with a raised median.