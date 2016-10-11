If roads in this neighbourhood look cleaner than most other interior stretches in the city, much of the credit should go to these workers.

Haridas, a long-serving staff of private conservancy agency Ramky, reports for duty at 7 a.m.

After signing the register at the Mandaveli office of Ramky, he heads straight to Jeth Nagar First Main Road to sweep it clean. For the last five years, this has been the routine for Haridas and six other maintenance staff from Ramky.

The efforts they have been taking to keep the inner roads of Jeth Nagar free of garbage have not gone unnoticed.

When the Jeth Nagar Residents Association — more popularly known as JERA — was formally inaugurated on Sunday, the seven maintenance staff were felicitated.

“We are extremely happy that our efforts have been recognised by the people living on the roads assigned to us. We try our best to keep the roads in Jeth Nagar clean. The area near the MRTS station and the cemetery on St Mary’s Road are extremely difficult to sweep as people from other areas constantly dump waste here,” said C. Ramu, who is in-charge of sweeping Ammani Ammal and Nainiappan streets.

JERA, which has active participation from over 100 residents living in this area, focuses mainly on the civic conditions at 1st, 2nd, 3rd Jeth Nagar Main Road and interior roads like Pattamal Street, Ammani Ammal Street, Vinayagam Street, Nainiappan Street and Arunachalam Street.

Their future plans include installation of LED street lamps, bright no-parking stickers and regularisation of parking of vehicles.

“Residents living in and around Jeth Nagar have been striving hard to tackle civic issues in the area for nearly two months. This exercise was not initiated under the name of any resident’s welfare group.

However, to reach greater heights we realised we needed more people to know about JERA’s existence and its activities. Residents welfare associations such as RAPRA and TAKSRA have always been an inspiration to us,” said Ravi Nandyala, one of the founder members of JERA.

JERA stays connected with its members and government authorities through WhatsApp.

“When residents come across uncleaned garbage or broken pavements or dysfunctional street lights, they immediately take a photo of it and share the image on JERA’s residents only Whatsapp group.

Details of issues that need quick redressal are forwarded to Eco G group, where Zone 9 officials from Ramky, Chennai Corporation, the law and order and traffic police departments are notified about these,” said Ravi.

Ramky officials who work hand-in-hand with the residents are quick to respond to problems of garbage disposal raised by JERA, says Uma Maheswari, one of the seven founding members of the Association.

“When we share pictures of heaps of litter on the road through WhatsApp, Ramky’s zonal head, Antony Manimaran, and his team take timely action to get the place cleaned. He also shares the picture of the cleared patch on the WhatsApp group. By this we know for a fact that timely action has been taken,” said Uma, who also briefed residents on solid waste segregation.

R. Nataraj, MLA for Mylapore constituency, could easily relate to the problems of JERA as he himself was a resident of Jeth Nagar 50 years ago.

“I recently made an appeal to the authorities concerned to have the existing RTO office in Mandaveli relocated as this has to lead vehicles being parked haphazardly on St Mary’s Road, especially next to the cemetery. Another long-standing problem is the dumping of garbage and construction waste outside Mandaveli MRTS station. All resident associations in Mandaveli can join hands to convert this dump yard into a green cover,” said Nataraj, who was present at the inauguration in Sringeri Mutt.