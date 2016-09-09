Motorists from East Tambaram who take a light vehicular movement subway to reach West Tambaram are now taken by surprise

Motorists heading from East Tambaram to West Tambaram through a Light Vehicular Movement (LMV) subway on Suddhananda Bharathi Road, East Tambaram, have appealed to the Chennai Traffic Police to ensure establishment of traffic signals opposite the Hindu Mission Hospital.

Motorists approaching the service lane of the Grade Separator head in the wrong direction (on the eastern side of GST Road) to proceed towards East Tambaram through the LMV subway. This grade separator connects Mudichur Road and Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, West Tambaram and Velachery Main Road, East Tambaram.

They take a U-turn to go towards the eastern side of GST Road and vice versa. Motorists exiting from the subway face the the risk of collision with those proceeding towards East Tambaram.

“ As per traffic regulations, motorists from West Tambaram have to take a U-turn at the junction of Gandhi Road and Grand Southern Trunk Road, West Tambaram, or go up the Separator to reach East Tambaram. The other route involves taking a U-turn near Peerkankaranai lakethrough the Irumbuliyur pond,” A. Kumar, a resident of East Tambaram, said.

Traffic police personnel said that earlier a U-turn was allowed at the traffic signal for motorists near Hindu Mission Hospital. But this created problems for other motorists coming from West Tambaram railway station and Tambaram Sanatorium. Where the U-turn facility was, now one finds a zebra-crossing.

“The Traffic Police personnel at the U-turn facility turn a blind eye to traffic violations by motorists coming from the service lane. Steps should be taken at the earliest to install traffic signals opposite the Hospital to avoid fatalities,” motorists said.