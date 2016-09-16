The humorist is rooted in the city, especially in his neighbourhood, which comes through in his witty remarks, says PRINCE FREDERICK

The problem with having categories is that reality can seldom be slotted easily into any of them. Having developed a dabbling interest in satire, I am familiar with the classical categories in this genre of literature. One, Horatian satire which achieves its purpose by gently feather-touching its objects of attack. Two, Juvenalian satire, which pummels its victims with a barbed ball, never failing to draw blood. Three, Menippian satire, which, unlike most other forms of satire that are targeted at institutions and the high and mighty, takes a pointed gaze into the human heart and dredges up the dirt there.

When I started looking closely at the brand of satire Bosskey Balasubramanian presents every day on Facebook, I took up the exercise of slotting him into one of these categories. I however stopped short of completing the exercise — for two reasons.

Firstly, there is always the possibility that I would get the categorisation wrong, ignoring elements that cut across categories. And the second reason, which is the more important one, is that Bosskey brings a unique element to his satire which would be lost on us if I clothed it in one or more of the well-known categories.

So, here it is: a new category called Bosskeyian satire, which brings under its scanner events occurring in his immediate environment, many of which civic in nature.

That’s not to say he ignores events beyond his neck of the woods. In fact, he has a witty remarks for events unfolding on other shores too.

“I read five newspapers every day, including the English and Tamil editions of The Hindu,” says Bosskey.

However, when it comes to commenting on issues in Chennai, he does not depend entirely on what the media has to say. He’s extremely rooted in the city.

Recently, when discussions about how prepared Chennai was to face this season’s north-east monsoon, he quipped: “I can see efforts are on to ensure Chennai comes out of the next North East Monsoon unscathed. I am with those who are making those efforts and praying Singara Chennai does not become ‘Sinkagira Chennai’.”

One of Bosskey’s strengths is his wordplay. For example, a few months ago, when the National Green Tribunal had given a direction to the Railways to slap a fine of Rs. 5,000 on anyone littering at railway stations and other properties, Bosskey said, “Chiku Bukku Raile has now become Checku Booku Raile!” Another Bosskey witticism that remains etched in mind: Years ago, when the number of eggs offered in the noon meal scheme went up from two to three, he just typed a short line and got his message across: ‘nOOOn meal scheme’. Well, you might say these are clever, but gentle comments. Yes, they are. But Bosskey uses the barbed ball whenever he comes across cases of delay in civic works resulting in great misery for residents.

For example, in a string of short messages, he made scathing observations about the condition of Devanathan Street in Mandaveli.

Bosskey has a special concern for localities in and around Mylapore, and this comes through in his posts.

He now lives in Mandaveli and lived earlier on East Mada Street in Maylapore.

He did his schooling too in Mylapore — St Bede’s on Santhome High Road.

He says, “I owe what I am to Mylapore.”