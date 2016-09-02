The owner of Hot Chappathies believes his customers are his brand ambassadors.

From a pavement to a 1,500 sq.ft. outlet, Hot Chappathies has a unusual story to tell. The eatout does not have any branches and continues to function from its single outlet, located on Sixth Main Road, Nanganallur.

It has steady list of customers, and at most working hours during weekends, it is packed to capacity.

V. Yoga Anand, a resident of Tambaram who runs Hot Chappathies, started the business in 2004 on the pavement outside the current premises at Sixth Main Road, Nanganallur.

“For nearly four months, I conducted business from the pavement, serving two chapatis and two side dishes at Rs. 10,” recalls Anand, who has a diploma in electrical engineering.

Kannan, who owns a house next to the pavement, offered to let out his premises to the chapati outlet, but Anand did not have the money to pay him the advance amount.

“He just trusted me and allowed me to shift to the premises with the promise that I will pay him later,” says Anand who focused on expanding his customer base.

Today, Hot Chappathies is a popular joint in the neighbourhood. It has many working professionals and bachelors flocking to it. Apart from serving a variety of chapatis, it offers a choice of rice, Indian gravies and a few desserts. Hot Chappathies also undertakes catering orders.

Anand owes his success to hard work. “We have pretty much the same menu that other outlets offer, but we ensure that the food is of good quality,” he says.

Many of his customers like the shop for its Spartan look and its owner’s simplicity.

“For a long time, we did not know who the owner is, as Anand never hesitates to take orders or hand over the parcel for a waiting customer. It is among the few shops where you get budget food that comes with quality,” says S. Kasthuri Rangan, a resident of the area who has been visiting the outlet since it opened.