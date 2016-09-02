Bus commuters and pedestrians taking the pedestrian subway at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station, have requested the Southern Railway to construct a foot over bridge (FOB) connecting Chitlapakkam Second Main Road, Tambaram Sanatorium and the intersection of Railway Station Road and Station Border Road, Tambaram Sanatorium.

During rush hour, the subway is crowded with train commuters, mostly employees of Madras Export Processing Zone. Bus commuters and pedestrians have to wait on the staircases for the commuters to disperse after the suburban Electrical Multiple Units leave the station.

“If an FOB is constructed connecting the western and eastern sides of the subway, commuters, and pedestrians going towards West, and East Tambaram, and Chitlapakkam, will find it easier to commute.”

With no pedestrian crossing in the vicinity, pedestrians are often caught in a stampede-like situation at the subway.

A regular occurrence during rains is flooding. For more than a decade, the subway used to get flooded. Even as the rains stopped, the subway remained submerged making the surface slippery and dangerous to walk. The commuters, were forced to wade through knee-deep water.

R. Gurumurthy, a resident of Tambaram Sanatorium, said, “The subway was flooded with rainwater in November. I had to cross the tracks. The thoroughfare leading to the tracks was narrow and slippery.”

Post 2015 November floods , the Southern Railway installed eight horse power-higher-capacity motors. The subway wasn’t flooded during the December deluge and the recent showers.

While appreciating the steps taken by the Southern Railway to arrest flooding, commuters ruled out the possibility of the subway getting flooded during the rains. “In case of the subway being submerged, commuters and pedestrians can use the FOB. They won’t be forced to risk their lives by crossing the tracks.”