The new depot-cum-terminus at Kannagi Nagar is ready for operations. But certain amenities are conspicuous by their absence, says LIFFY THOMAS following a tour of the facility

For a week now, the newly-constructed depot-cum-terminus at Kannagi Nagar has all the trappings of an imminent celebration. Last week, the facility was supposed to be inaugurated, but the function was postponed due to reasons that remain unknown. The event however is said to be in the offing.

From the outside, the facility looks expansive and capable of accommodating a large number of buses. With the provision of separate entry and exit points at the depot, the movement of buses in and out of the facility can be expected to be unhindered. However, a tour of the facility makes it clear there is a lot of unfinished business.

“It will take time for the other amenities to come up. Our first priority is to accommodate buses currently parked in depots that are bursting at their seams,” said a senior official. A timekeeper is seated below the asbestos roof, which can accommodate over 16 buses. A little further, one finds a separate building for MTC staff. The shed-cum-workshop looks spacious enough for vehicles to be serviced there. “Work on the diesel station is still on. Otherwise, the depot is all set to function,” said the timekeeper, adding that it needed amenities like toilets for the crew and passenger-friendly facilities such as benches and display boards.

It may be recalled that eight months ago, the depot at Semmenchery saw the light of day. When the Kannagi Nagar facility is thrown open, commuting for those travelling by MTC buses will become more comfortable. “When additional depots are set up, buses could be expected to be on time,” says S. A. Vijaykumar, former managing director, MTC. When there aren’t enough depots, losses in terms of time, fuel and money are greater, he adds. “When a region has many bus depots, buses could be expected to reach their destinations faster and this means increased frequency,” he says. At Kannagi Nagar, 46 services and over 180 buses make trips to and from the terminus. With 24 buses, 102k (Broadway to Kannagi Nagar) has the largest fleet.