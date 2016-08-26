S. VAITHYANATHAN says every citizen has a duty to make his neighbourhood a better place, in a chat with PRINCE FREDERICK

For a long time, S. Vaidyanathan was a voice on the phone. Only recently did I get to put a face to the voice. When he was just a disembodied voice to me, I would visualise him as a man who had an unquenchable fire burning within him — a fire that got fanned whenever he stepped onto the road, boarded a bus or entrained.

When the system does not function as it should, Vaidhyanathan cannot keep calm. To put it more precisely, the anger burning within him would not let him.

Who is Vaithyanathan and what does he do?

A resident of Thoraipakkam, 54-year-old Vaithyanathan is working with a digital marketing agency. “In the mid-1990s, I was associated with a company that brought authentic Italian pizzas to Chennai. And then, I was with Everon as its general manager, operations in Chennai.”

He describes himself as an individual who likes to be a catalyst of change, by bringing to the notice of officials areas where the system has failed citizens.

He has been an enthusiastic participant in Friends of Chennai (FoC), an initiative by The Hindu, that encourages citizens to discuss civic issues in the city.

“I would have contributed around a hundred articles to FoC,” he says.

Vaithyanathan follows developments in public transport, and has raised various issues related to it, with the authorities concerned.

He believes creating a model terminus and a model railway station, probably with the partnership of the private sector, will have a ripple effect that would ensure better maintenance of other bus termini and railway stations.

I have been studying the Thiruvanmiyur bus terminus closely and brought the appalling conditions there to attention of top MTC authorities. I was assured of change one year ago. The promised change has not come. I have again been assured of change and I am waiting for it,” says Vaithyanathan.

He travels often by the MRTS and believes the stations are porous. “After 7 p.m., they serve as a hideout for anti-socials. Why not regulate entry to the stations by ticketing? At present, there seems to be no control over who enters the station.” he asks.

The IT Expressway has been Vaithyanathan’s abiding interest, probably because he has been living in Thoraipakkam for the last 15 years.

“On the IT Corridor, promoted as a world-class road, there is no space for pedestrians, no lanes for cyclists and there are no toilets on the side of the road. It is common sight to see cows and buffaloes loitering on this corridor, jeopardising the lives of all road users,” says Vaithyanathan.

He is a trenchant critic of the way traffic is regulated at the various toll plazas on IT Corridor and the sections close to it, especially the toll plazas in Perungudi and the Pallavaram-Thorapakkam Radial Road. Vaithyanathan says it is unfair that toll is being collected for using a road within city limits, especially one that cuts through heavily-populated residential areas. He believes the IT Corridor and stretches proximate to it, especially the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Road, require better draining systems. I have gathered pictorial evidence of how bad these systems are, he says.

Vaithyanathan can be contacted at s.vaidy62@gmail.com.