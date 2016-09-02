Traffic changes aimed at enabling better use of new flyover are said to be the cause of the problem.

While the traffic change that has been effected near the Anna Arch junction on the Poonamallee High Road to facilitate better use of the new flyover is commendable, there is a flip side to it.

Due to the new arrangement, access to the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and Ampa Skywalk on the Nelson Manikam Road is hindered. Visitors to both facilities have to go all the way to the Aminijikari traffic junction to take a ‘U’ turn before reaching them.

As per new traffic arrangement, motorists from Anna Arch and N.S.K. Nagar on PH Road cannot take a ‘right’ turn beneath the new flyover at the PH Road—Nelson Manikan Road junction in front of Ampa Skywalk.

Instead, motorists have to travel up to the Aminijikarai junction, a distance of around one kilometre from the new flyover, to take a ‘U’ turn to reach Ampa Skywalk and the Passport Kendra, which is located behind the Ampa Skywalk on the Nelson Manikam Road.

The new traffic arrangement was put in place to enable motorists from PH Road to use then new flyover and reach Nelson Manikam Road.

“As the flyover ends beyond the Passport Kendra office on Nelson Manikam Road, we have to take a de-tour to reach the public facility. The solution to the problem would be allowing us to take a ‘right’ turn at Nelson Manikam Road junction, ” said S. Raman, a motorist from Anna Nagar.

As the number of applicants to the lone Regional Passport Office in Nungambakkam was on the rise, the Ministry of External Affairs, the nodal agency, opened three Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in the city in September 2011, with one each at Tambaram, Saligramam and Aminjakarai.

Every day, hundreds of applicants visit the Kendra on Nelson Manickam Road. The physical presence of the applicant is mandatory for submission of application at PSKs, as the applicant's photograph and fingerprint biometric data have to be obtained. This applies to online applicants too. As a result, hundreds of applicants throng the Kendra. On an average, the Kendra in Aminjakarai gets more than 1,000 visitors daily.

At present, one arm of the Rs. 117-crore flyover has been opened for vehicular traffic. Work on the rest is continuing.

Under the project, two L-shaped flyovers and a subway will be coming up at the junction of Anna Arch and Nelson Manickam Road and the traffic signals at Anna Arch, PH Road and Nelson Manickam Road will be removed.