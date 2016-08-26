Through a WhatsApp group, residents of Jeth Nagar help Ramky Enviro find areas in the neighbourhood where uncleared garbage has accumulated.

Jeth Nagar Residents Association in Mandaveli has started a WhatsApp group. It’s not a typical bonding exercise for residents — it has brought residents closer over a serious issue.

Called ‘EcoG Ravi’, this is an attempt to find a solution to the garbage problem, working closely with Ramky Enviro, the conservancy firm that is on a contract with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“The suggestion to form a WhatsApp group for our area came from Thirugnana Sambandam, director of Ramky Enviro, after we kept complaining about a host of issues relating to garbage clearance. We just had one bin for our street and litter was strewn all over the place, making the road messy and stinky,” says Ravi Nandyala., who engineered the interaction with Ramky.

How do residents help Ramky?

Residents help identify the shabby areas in the locality, where the problem is obvious — uncleared garbage. They update Ramky supervisors and other ground-level staff working in the ward with photos and messages through WhatsApp.

The response to this initiative has been extremely positive.

“Garbage is cleared in one hour. We also update the supervisor with photos after the work is carried out,” says Ravi, one of the founding members of Jeth Nagar Residents Association.

From at least half-a-dozen complaints a day, the number of garbage-related issues had dropped drastically, say residents. As requested by the residents, the street has received three bins.

“Using technology, we bring more responsibility and accountability to the system,” says Ravi.

The Association, which was also formed recently, is now working closely with other civic bodies to address other issues concerning the locality.

“We have been telling residents not to dispose of building debris, broken furniture and garden waste in public bins,” he says.

Ramky is encouraging many other residents welfare associations to form WhatsApp groups.

“Our supervisors cannot be everywhere. We want residents to act as our eyes and ears,” says S. Antony Manimaran, Zone manager.