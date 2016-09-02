A shopkeeper lets the world know he is a Rajini fan and how! R. SWETHA on the man who worked as a part-time auto driver after watching Basha

Anyone crossing his shop can’t miss the big film posters of actor Rajinikanth displayed on the high steel barricades at the Mylapore teppa kulam, which is located right opposite his shop.

Inside his small shop, one finds photographs where he is standing next to the Superstar, with the actor’s hand over his shoulders — well, that’s a kind of a photo that most of us would give our right hand for.

A majority of Mylapore residents who cross his shop must have wondered who this guy is.

Well, he is Mani (46), known in his circles as “Mylai Pattani Mani”. His shop, located on one of the side lanes from the South Mada Street adjacent to the teppa kulam, sells pattanis, kadalais, muruku, pori, seedai and other South Indian snack items.

Now, you know how he came to get that name.

Going by the photos, it’s clear he is a diehard Rajini fan. In fact, he’s a card carrying member of Superstar Rasigar Mandram and is in charge of the Mylapore section of the mandram.

“I like Rajini and have been a huge fan of the star since I was 10 years old. I love his acting, his style but above all, I like the good things that he teaches through his movies. I have changed myself based on the good things he has taught through his films,” he says.

From 1997 to 2000, Mylai Pattani Mani was an autodriver too, as he was so impressed with the role of an autodriver Rajini played in the super-hit film Basha.

Though he doesn’t meet the Superstar as often as he used to, he makes sure the actor receives his wishes.

“During Thalaivar’s birthday or wedding day or any other function I make sure that an archanai is done at the Kapaleeshwarar temple and that the prasadham reaches him. I also sometimes send in Pooja items from here,” he says with a smile.