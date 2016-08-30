Citizen reviews: What our Hyderabad audience thought of Nadir Khan's 'The God of Carnage' performed by QTP?





Hits a raw nerve

Yasmine Reza’s play God of Carnage deftly directed by Nadir Khan takes place entirely within the confines of a living room. This setting heightens the unfolding drama where a group of adults bring out their ‘inner child’ to find their basic instincts get the better of them.

Michael and Veronica, complying husband and the preachy wife, whose son Bruno’s injury at the hands of Frederick whose parents Annette, smartly called ‘woof woof’ by Alan, the couples sit down to reconcile and things get petty, unhinging them from restraint, pretence and politeness.

Bruno’s nerve wasn't totally exposed, but on the audience it hit a raw nerve.

Siddarth Gowrav

Kukatpally





Thought-provoking

The play started with the main characters (parents of two children) who gather to discuss about the children and about the fight and what to do about the same. As the play progresses, we observe the couple fighting on every issue except dealing with the problem . The play brings out the day-to-day life that we encounter and the characters that we see. The modern gadgets that are more important in people’s lives than the direct communication is shown well. The play with its humour is definitely a thought-provoking one.

Aruna Kumar Gadepalli





Outstanding play

The play, revolving around two couples discussing the fallout of a quarrel between their sons, was a treat to watch, especially for the impeccable performance of the actors, their perfect timing, dialogue delivery and the choreography. The script was captivating from the word go - literally so, when the characters looked for a milder synonym for the word ‘armed with’ in the very first sequence. The two boys (the protagonists so to say!) got well sketched in our minds, though they neither appeared on stage nor were their voices heard. But the relevance of the title was hard to find. It seemed the script writer remembered the title suddenly near the end and inserted it in one of the dialogues just to give it legitimacy. Overall, it was an outstanding play.

R Veerabahu

Serilingampally





Story of adults

Two children fight in school; one is injureda little. How do the parents react? As usual, they use their parental lenses and dissect the situation, distorting an ordinary everyday occurrence into a huge battle of egos. When the respective parents meet and try to defend their child and impose their own views, the can of worms opens. The audience gapes at them in an awkward mix of empathy and surreal similarity to each of our lives. The story is no more about those two kids; it obviously becomes the stories of the adults.

Incredibly funny, every satire resonating with some in the audience eliciting reaction ranging from a for sure, lone chuckle to clapping and smiling through the play. An evening well spent.

Anuradha Pati

Somajiguda





Good script and acting

What happens when the thin film of civility and urbane sophistication slips away?! The play gives us a brilliant peep into such a situation through an 80-minute interaction between two couples who sit down in a very civilised manner to settle a dispute between their respective kids.

Their discussion starts off in a positive way with both parties putting up appearances of being very fair and reasonable and only interested in patching up the quarrel started by their boys which leaves one child with two of his teeth broken. As the evening proceeds the strain of maintaining this facade of graciousness begins to wear off as both sides seem more intent on establishing the innocence of their child. In many ways it was a metaphor of squabbling nations...an apartment representing the world!

Having watched the Polanski directed film by the same name I was prepared to be disappointed but was really surprised at how well the cast managed the play with their splendid performances! Though the play owes its success to its brilliant screenplay, the acting was on par with the best of Hollywood.

Sunita Reddy

Banjara Hills





No relevance

Disappointing. Very mundane theme. No societal relevance. Forced expletives. Below Hindu theatre fest standards.

T.A. Ramachandran

Vayupuri





Rollicking experience

A great play on inter-personal relationship/communication- where the main agenda is overshadowed by hidden agenda of the participants -, is brilliantly and enjoyably played by the artistes. Underneath their social etiquette, there is their ego, so well portrayed in the play. They pick on words ‘wrongly used’ and start a war of words - so hilarious - leading to even physical handling. In all these the kids’ fight pops up once in awhile.

Going by the spontaneous response of the knowledgeable audience, I am sure it must have touched a chord- it did for me. The play was a rollicking experience till the end.

Sudha Raghuram

Vayupuri





Palatable theme

In the Q & A following last night’s performance of The God of Carnage , director Nadir Khan pithily commented: “I thought I was directing a serious play with comic undertones, but it turned out to be a comic play with serious undertones.” The comedy makes palatable the darkness of the theme – the Neanderthal lurking underneath the veneer of social convention – and also enlivens the play with its biting social critique. The succession of comedy and debacle combined with the admirable acting created a sense of aesthetic enjoyment quite the reverse of the ‘god of carnage’ exemplified by the plot.

Aurodeep Mukherjee

EFLU





Truly splendid

The Hindu has done it again! What a way to begin the 9th edition of The Hindu Theatre Festival!

The hilarious comedy was able to trump the viewers, gently reminding them to be in their true skins and not to permit their shadows to grow taller than themselves.A ‘foursome’ in conversation for 80 minutes, in one room, and not a dull moment; it was splendid!

The story gently swings in the expanse/realm of intellect, at times may I say in ‘pseudo-intellect’ and normal thoughts.

The play also makes us think that when in conversations, we puke that ‘negativity acid’ out, does it ‘perk us’ up or ‘churn us’ up for another puke.

Well played Hindu! like we felt and said yesterday, ‘Well played Sindhu!’

Sunil Gupta

South Lalaguda





One of the best

There was not one moment when the audience wasn’t roaring with laughter while also relating to the crude emotions that the actors were exceptionally portraying. It was definitely one of the best plays that I’ve ever been to. That’s not saying much as I haven’t been to many plays myself (none, honestly) but you know a good play when you see one.

Medha Puvvala

KPHB Phase 4





Peep into lives

Once in a while, as it happened with the God of Carnage , when we watch a play, we get the feeling that the fourth wall of a room had been ‘removed’ to enable the audience to get a peep into that particular slice of life as experienced by those who live in that house. When this happens, sometimes, soft asides and comments are not always audible. But the solution is a more sensitive sound system not deliberate, “I am aware I am acting on stage and so must throw my voice” acting.

Geetha Durairajan

EFLU





Civil and savage coexist

QTP’s production The God of Carnage begins with two couples awkwardly but cordially meeting to discuss a ‘little tiff’ between their kids, and ends up with them exposing their own moral dispositions about a constellation of issues in life. It doesn’t take long before they run out of patience. And pop! War reigns supreme! The juxtapositions of civil and savage are strikingly brilliant. It reminds each of us that we are all slaves of circumstances. We are all equally people who believe in holding the door and serving rose tea, as much as we are those who hurl swear words and pack a punch in the face!

Sreshtha Banerjee

Ameerpet





As things fall apart

The play is not so much about children’s scuffle but about adults displaying in ample measures the dark underbelly of human ego overriding all considerations of civility. The facade of our personality we end up adorning through out our lives can fall apart under the slightest provocation, real or imaginary.

The hilarious laughter from across the hall was the perfect canvass for Director Nadir Khan to draw a densely crafted mosaic mostly frighteningly dark. The actors were seasoned professionals and they acted real life; as if we were witnessing a neighbouhood fracas. Violence and ego are embedded within us and so is our ability to get up and gather our lives. The couples were seen gathering the flower sticks scattered all over. It is a reminder to us not to lose hope. The lighting and sound was perfect. An evening which will linger in times to come.

Manas Ranjan Mohanty

Ameerpet