Director Rohit Shetty has expressed a desire to bring real life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol on-screen in a comedy family drama.

Ajay and Kajol have both worked with Rohit separately. Rohit and Ajay have delivered hits in franchises like Golmal and Shingham, while Kajol has worked in Dilwale.

When asked if he plans to cast the A-list couple, Rhoit says, “As of now, I don’t have a nice subject to make a film with Ajay and Kajol. I think it should be a family comedy. It will be fun to see them. But whenever they do a film together they should play husband and wife.”

Rohit and Ajay’s friendship dates back in the ‘90s when the former was an assistant director in Ajay’s debut Phool Aur Kaante.

The 42-year-old director said he has plans to make the third instalment of hit action entertainer Singham.

“We will make Singham 3 for sure but there is no script ready at present. It is a big franchise. We will definitely make the third part,” he added.

Rohit is all praise for Ajay’s upcoming film Shivaay.

“It’s simply amazing. It looks great packed with some mind blowing action sequences,” he said.

Rohit is known for ‘desi’ action stunts including blowing up cars, but he says he would love to attempt Hollywood style action.

“Time has come now for us to make Hollywood style action films. We have that kind of special effects and budget also. I would love to make something like that. We need to get right kind of subject for that,” he added.