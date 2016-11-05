Actor Kajal Aggarwal said she would “leave everything” to act in Baahubali 3, if the film is ever made and offered to her by director S S Rajamouli. “Absolutely, I will leave everything to act in Baahubali 3. That would be my first preference,” she said. The actor, however, said she did not regret having not acted in Baahubali, but was proud of the film. “More than feeling left out, I had a sense of pride when I saw the film. It is amazing. It is on par with any international film,” she said. “It is his [Rajamouli’s] prerogative and it is his script and he obviously chose best for his film and he cast people, who he thought were best suited,” she added.