With multiple releases set to hit screens soon, Keerthy Suresh is on a high

Keerthy Suresh was signed up for five films, even before the release of her debut film! Two of them—Thodari and Remo—are set for release in the coming weeks. The big one, Bhairava, starring Vijay, is set for a Pongal release. Clearly, she has come a long way from her debut in Idhu Enna Maayam. She’s today a familiar face in the Malayalam and Telugu industries too.

It hasn’t been easy though. “After each success, the pressure increases. Having been a child artiste, and thanks to my background (her mother Menaka was an actress of repute too), entry was easy. But only now do I understand how tough it is to sustain good work. The actress in me truly emerged when I played a blind girl in the Malayalam film, Ring Master,” she says.

Keerthy is confident about Thodari. “My train journey from New Delhi to Chennai (in Thodari) will charm viewers,” she says. “I play a a character called Saroja who falls in love with a pantry worker. Prabhu Solomon sir told me that my ability to speak Malayalam and Tamil was the clinching factor.”

She is also paired with Sivakarthikeyan again, after the success of Rajini Murugan. “I got into Remo only after producer R. D. Raja exhausted other options. On a lighter vein, Siva had asked for a better heroine than me, but I guess luck smiled on me again,” she says.

The conversation then turns to the biggest film of her career, Bhairava. “On the face of it, it may seem that I just play a college girl. But the directorial touch of Bharathan gives it a different colour.” Her other film, Paambu Sattai, is also ready for release.

Keerthy, who’s done a crash course in designing, chooses her costumes, but at the moment, she’s a “bit too busy to design clothes”. Perhaps she’ll become a designer eventually? “It is too early to think about that. Right now, I’m busy with all the great roles that have come my way.”