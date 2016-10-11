36% of all the voters believed that nobody, including Ajith, Vijay and Dhanush, have it in them to become the next Rajinikanth.

Responding to last week's poll question, "Who is the next Superstar?", the majority believed that Rajinikanth has no immediate successor.

23% of all the voters believed that the absence of a successor is healthy for Tamil cinema.

Almost 250 people believed that the fight is still between Ajith and Vijay, with the likes of Sivakarthikeyan, Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi not getting even half the support.

However, of the three, Sivakarthikeyan, who secured 9% of all the votes, was tipped to be the most likely to become the next Superstar.