36% of all the voters believed that nobody, including Ajith, Vijay and Dhanush, have it in them to become the next Rajinikanth.

Responding to last week's poll question, "Who is the next Superstar?", the majority believed that Rajinikanth has no immediate successor.

23% of all the voters believed that the absence of a successor is healthy for Tamil cinema.

Almost 250 people believed that the fight is still between Ajith and Vijay, with the likes of Sivakarthikeyan, Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi not getting even half the support.

However, of the three, Sivakarthikeyan, who secured 9% of all the votes, was tipped to be the most likely to become the next Superstar.

Poll: Who is the next Superstar?
With Sivakarthikeyan receiving unprecedented hype, we ask you the question Tamil cinema has grappled with for so long. Who do you think is the next Superstar?
Dhanush. He hasn't hit his peak yet as a commercial actor; Kodi will prove his mettle.
Sivakarthikeyan. His rise has been meteoric, and he looks set to go all the way to the top.
Nobody. No actor can ever replace the Superstar.
Vijay Sethupathi. The success of Sethupathi showed he can do commercial cinema.
Still between Ajith and Vijay. They still have a lot to offer.
It doesn't matter. It's good for the health of Tamil cinema that there is no successor.
