The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

What is your idea of happiness?

The sound of laughter.

What is your greatest fear?

That there will be no laughter.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I don’t think I get enough sleep. I wish I’d sleep more.

If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

My last name. I’d change it to Ambani.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My triceps. Forget acting and comedy, my triceps are my biggest achievement.

If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what do you think it would be?

I’d like to come back as women’s underwear.

What is your idea of misery?

Any form of censorship.

Where would you like to live?

Bombay. No other place. Exactly where I live now.

What is your favourite occupation?

Being a stand-up comedian. Also, being a musician.

What is your most marked characteristic?

I’m a workaholic.

What is the quality you most like in the opposite sex?

Their appetite. I like women who can eat.

What do you most appreciate in your friends?

That they’re not judgemental.

Who are your favourite authors?

Arthur Conan Doyle.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Sherlock Holmes. Big fan.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My dad.

What are your favourite names?

I think ‘Zeus’ is a really cool name.

What is your present state of mind?

Hmmm…a bit pre-occupied.

How would you like to die?

If there’s nudity, preferably associated with the opposite sex, I think that’d be a pretty good way to go.

What is your favourite motto?

F@#! it and write a joke about it.

Vir Das is an actor and comedian famous for his roles in hits such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Revolver Rani.