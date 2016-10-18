The first look shows her as a 36-year-old wanted criminal, Durga Rani Singh.

Actress Vidya Balan has teased fans with her look of a wanted criminal, wanted for kidnapping and murder, in her much-awaited thriller Kahaani 2.

The film is the sequel to the 2012 Sujoy Ghosh—directed thriller Kahaani, which featured Vidya in the role of a woman out to take revenge from her husband’s killer. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Parambrata Chatterjee.

Going by the look of it, Kahaani 2 will see Vidya, 38, in a different avatar. The first look shows her as 36-year-old Durga Rani Singh.

“Anyone with information regarding this fugitive should contact: Kahaani 2,” reads the caption under her photo.

Filmmaker Sujoy also shared the same picture.

“Here.. first look of #Kahaani2 for you.. bidya is a wanted fugitive.. or is she?,” he captioned the photo.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal. It is set to hit theatres on December 3.