At a launch function last week, Venkat Prabhu announced that he would be directing a script by director M. Rajesh, who is known for comedies like Oru Kal Oru Kannaadi, and Siva Manasula Sakthi.

The producer, T. Siva of Amma Creations, confirmed as much when he said, “On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of our company, we are glad to announce a film that involves both Venkat Prabhu and Rajesh.”

Amma Creations has earlier produced Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja, and Rajesh’s Kadavul Irukan Kumaru. “My experiences with them have strengthened my trust in their work,” he added.