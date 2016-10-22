Vaikom Vijayalakshmi is making waves in Tamil cinema

‘Mazhai Ingillaye’ in Ammani has been getting rave reviews. But the singer, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, isn’t surprised at all. “I was totally comfortable singing it. It helped that the song was based on my favourite raaga, sahana. The instructions from composer K was that I had to remember that the protagonist was giving vent to her feelings.”

Though K’s synth-infused Carnatic fusion arrangement of ‘Mazhai Ingillaye’ is a highlight of the song, it is Vaikom Vijayalakshmi’s unique voice that gives the song a refreshing flavour.

On the song being touted the best of the album, Vijayalakshmi says, “It has much to do with its Carnatic background. The meaningful lines of the late Muthukumar have given the number an enchanting feel. I will rank this among my best tracks. It is on par with ‘Puthiya ulagai’in Yennamo Yedho. That song too won me a lot of appreciation, as it similarly brought out the pain of an individual.”

Vijayalakshmi’s voice is being used sparingly in Tamil cinema at the moment. Interestingly, she has already contributed to as many as 25 films in Malayalam. “The one which shot me to instant fame was the song ‘Ottakku padunna poonkuyile’, which won the State award. The jury also made a special mention of the number ‘Katte Katte’.”

On Vijayalakshmi’s wishlist “is singing for eminent names like Ilaiyaraaja and A. R. Rahman. It is also my long-standing desire to sing with SPB sir.”