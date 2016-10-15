Features » Cinema

October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 16:54 IST

An orchestrated move

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
‘Udhaya Raagam’ U. K. Murali
‘Udhaya Raagam’ U. K. Murali
TOPICS

arts, culture and entertainment

cinema


cinema

Tamil cinema

‘Udhaya Raagam’ U. K. Murali hopes to establish himself as a film composer

U. K. Murali, who has made a mark in light music through his troupe, Udhaya Raagam Innisai Mazhai, for over three decades, is all set to make his mark as a composer in Tamil cinema.

On what one can expect from him in his upcoming film, Ayyanar Veethi, Murali says, “I enjoyed working on the film, as it is set against the backdrop of a village, where festivals are a lot in number. The introduction song will pay homage to the Ayyanar deity. There’s another song that advises against the ill-effects of illicit liquor. I’ve managed to sneak in a melody too.”

Talking about the origins of his light music troupe, Murali says it was a choice between playing second division cricket and his musical aspirations. On hindsight, he’s happy he chose music. “It has been rewarding and has taken me across the globe. To hear people applauding at the end of a show is one of the most satisfying things ever.” It’s for that reason that Murali recently performed a marathon show for 18 continuous hours. “I got to know it was a record of sorts,” he says.

He believes in encouraging new singers. “Emerging talents from reality shows in television are a boon. I wish that composers also kept track of the rich pool of talent in musical troupes. There are one too many seasoned singers who deserve a break in films.”

More In: Cinema | Features | Cinema | Entertainment
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Poll: Art attack
How do you respond to Nawazuddin Siddiqui being stopped by Shiv Sena volunteers from being part of a Ram Leela show?
Good move. It's important that traditions are kept within the religion.
It is a shame. The identity of an actor doesn't dictate his professional competency.
It is a local issue. It does not require broader discussion.
It is a national issue. It shows that fringe elements are working against communal harmony.

Videos

Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »

Kabali release: Superstar returns

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

Photo gallery

It appears from the trailer that Sivakarthikeyan, playing a budding actor, disguises himself as a nurse, in a bid to win over Keerthy Suresh's character.

Not just another girl

Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for designer Sabyasachi.

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

Who can forget the ferocious tiger Shere Khan who is behind Mowgli in The Jungle Book? Idris Elba gave the voice to this menacing and ruthless tiger in the ever-loving children's novel.

Tiger strides on the big screen

more »

Screening Room: A weekly column on cinema

A few good women

A still from 'Dil Chahta Hain'.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is the ultimate male-bonding movie, but today, the females are more fascinating »

The blockbusters busted

Read More »

Trade Winds: A series on film distribution

'Magizhchi' at the box-office

Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »

Cracking the glass ceiling

Read More »
English cinema

The Accountant: Guns and ledgers

Inferno: Definitely not hot as hell

Queen of Katwe: A deft mix of emotion and strategy

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: Not peculiar enough

Storks: Playing the stork market

More »
Hindi cinema

Saat Uchakkey: Too dirty for words

Mirzya: ambitious tale of star-crossed lovers is a letdown

'M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story' - Bowling a good line and length

Parched: thirsting for more

Raaz Reboot: Where are the chills?

More »
Tamil cinema

Ammani — Mother superior

Rekka: Men are from mass

Remo: Heroine worship

The Devi(l) wears pavadai

Aandavan Kattalai: My dear visa

More »
Telugu cinema

Abhinetri: Here to entertain

Premam: The many shades of love

Jaguar: A lame launch

Hyper: Lost in the din

Majnu: Feel-good romance

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cinema

Harish Uthaman in Rekka

Uthama(n) villain

Harish Uthaman tells chitradeepa anantharam that negative roles give him scope to perform and fetch him recognition »