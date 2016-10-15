‘Udhaya Raagam’ U. K. Murali hopes to establish himself as a film composer

U. K. Murali, who has made a mark in light music through his troupe, Udhaya Raagam Innisai Mazhai, for over three decades, is all set to make his mark as a composer in Tamil cinema.

On what one can expect from him in his upcoming film, Ayyanar Veethi, Murali says, “I enjoyed working on the film, as it is set against the backdrop of a village, where festivals are a lot in number. The introduction song will pay homage to the Ayyanar deity. There’s another song that advises against the ill-effects of illicit liquor. I’ve managed to sneak in a melody too.”

Talking about the origins of his light music troupe, Murali says it was a choice between playing second division cricket and his musical aspirations. On hindsight, he’s happy he chose music. “It has been rewarding and has taken me across the globe. To hear people applauding at the end of a show is one of the most satisfying things ever.” It’s for that reason that Murali recently performed a marathon show for 18 continuous hours. “I got to know it was a record of sorts,” he says.

He believes in encouraging new singers. “Emerging talents from reality shows in television are a boon. I wish that composers also kept track of the rich pool of talent in musical troupes. There are one too many seasoned singers who deserve a break in films.”