Actor Anna Kendrick says starring in four Twilight films saved her financially.

The 31-year-old actress played Jessica Stanley in the vampire romance saga for four films and said the movie helped her to pay the bills for that period of time, reported Female First.

“’Twilight’ mostly paid the bills because there were four of them that I got to do. They just kept hiring me. People don’t realise that I get paid to make a movie and then a year goes by and then I promote it for six months.

“I’ve only got the one paycheck, and that was a year and a half ago. So Twilight saved me in the sense that it was this thing that kept going,” Kendrick said.