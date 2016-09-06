Tom Holland, who will be seen playing Spiderman in the upcoming Spider—Man: Homecoming, isn't having the easiest time, as the Spider-Man costume keeps getting ripped.

“That's because I have to do a lot of stunts and flips,” the actor said. “So, I have as many as 20 suits." He explained that they used two types of suits: a beauty suit, and a stunt suit. "The beauty suit is designed to look good. The stunt suit, not so much," added the actor, who dressed up as Spider-Man when he visited a hospital recently.

On his role, Holland said, “Spider-Man has always been a huge part of my life. I loved the movies, I loved the comics, and I have always wanted to be him. I could never have imagined that this would become a reality.”

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled for release in July, next year.