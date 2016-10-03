Tom Hanks, who’s starring in the film adaptation of Dan Brown’s Inferno, has kind things to say about co-star Irrfan Khan, who has featured in quite a few Hollywood films of late, including Life of Pi and Jurassic World.

“I know that Irrfan Khan is a popular actor in India. Bollywood has emerged into a very modern and vibrant film society,” Tom Hanks said. “When I was told that Irrfan was going to feature in the movie, I was excited. He’s like an Indian version of Sir Laurence Olivier or Sean Connery. Also, we have a lot in common.”

Irrfan repaid the compliment when he said, "It was a great experience working with Tom, Ron (Ron Howard, the director) and the entire team. I am glad also that the film is releasing in India before it has a global release.”

Inferno is scheduled for release on October 14 in India